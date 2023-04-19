'Face tedha ho gaya': Salman Khan's new viral pic with Shehnaaz Gill has fans worried about his face

Credit: Shehnaaz Gill/Instagram

On Tuesday, Shehnaaz Gill posted a selfie with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan star Salman Khan. However, viewers felt that Salman's face looked crooked in the picture. In no time, the photo went viral and netizens started reacting to it.

Sharing the photo, Shehnaaz Gill wrote, “#Bhaijaan on 21st April.” One of the social media users commented, “Salman Khan ka face ese aajib se kyu lag rha h (Salman’s face looks odd in this photo).” The second one mentioned, “Salman ka face teda ho gaya shayed. Kapil Sharma k show me b muje lgha tha ab pic me b aise hi hai (Salman Khan’s face looks crooked. I felt the same in Kapil Sharma's show).

Take a look:

Meanwhile, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons."This movie break all records," a user wrote. Another user commented, "It will be a dream come true to see our queen with Salmaan bhai on big screen. " A fan commented, "Our jaan our bhaijaan."

It seems like the picture was taken during one of their promotional events. In the picture, Shehnaaz looked beautiful in a red and black checked shirt. She opted for minimal makeup with her hair open and could be seen flaunting her cute smile.

While Salman on the other hand looks handsome in a black shirt. Helmed by Farhad Samji, the film also stars Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati, Bhumika Chawla, Jagapathi Babu, and Vijender Singh.Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan marks the return of Salman to big screen after four years.

The makers recently unveiled the film’s trailer which received massive responses from the fans. The trailer begins with the romantic chemistry between Salman Khan and Pooja Hedge. He is seen thrashing goons in order to protect his love and his family.

Salman could be heard saying "Jab ek non violent aadmi ke peeche, violent aadmi pad jaaye...tab us non violent aadmi ke saamne ek boht hi violent aadmi ko khada hona zaroori hai."

Salman also has Tiger 3 in the kitty. Tiger 3 will be out on Diwali 2023.Shehnaaz, on the other hand, will also be seen in the upcoming comedy film 100% alongside John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh and Nora Fatehi. (With inputs fro ANI)