Explosive! Salman Khan makes BIG statement, supports students for protesting against paper leak: 'I'm sure government will also...'

The student protest has now become a revolution, and one of the biggest proofs is Salman Khan, the Bollywood superstar, making a strong statement in their favour, taking the internet by storm.

Amid the nationwide protest of students, Salman Khan has made an explosive statement on the revolution, admitting that he's glad that the suppressed came together for a cause, and they should be served with justice. The Jantar Mantar protest has now spread across 10 states, including Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Goa, demanding not only the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, but also PM Narendra Modi. As the nation's youth are fighting for their rights, seeking a corruption-free government where there would be no paper leaks, Bollywood's superstar Salman surprised everyone by sharing his thoughts about the movement.

Salman Khan is sad, but also glad that students assembled

Sharing his childhood pic, Salman wrote that he's unhappy with the protest taking a violent turn, but he's also elated how studnets came together for the cause. He wrote, "It was such a peaceful movement, feel so sad that it had to take a violent turn. My heart goes out to the students and their families who were hurt. Paper leak is a very serious issue, and I am glad to know n see that the kids of our country have come together for a better educational system, and their parents supported them."

This generation will make India proud: Salman Khan

The Dabangg actor further applauded the young minds, and added, "I truly appreciate the stand they have taken, showing dedication, sincerity, and keenness to study hard n make their future and a greater, educated India. This andolan, this protest, is the right way to go abt it, n the students have done this peacefully. So courageous and brave. Driven and motivated towards education, this generation will make India proud."

Here's the post of Salman Khan

Salman Khan's hope from the government, and advice for the students

The Ek Tha Tiger actor hopes that the cause of the protest shouldn't get diluted with politicians joining the protest. He shared his aspiration from the government, and wrote, "This issue is between the students and the educational system; it should not be hijacked politically. The credit should only go to the students of our country, and I am sure the government will also give them all the support n make it a stronger educational system. It’s a win-win situation. Hoping n praying for a positive decision. God bless all of you who wanna be educated."

The internet goes gaga over Salman Khan

Moments after Salman's dropped his statement on student protest, it took the interent by storm. After Hrithik Roshan, Salman Khan is the superstar from Bollywood who didn't backed out from standing in solidarity in students. Hrithik shared an Instagram story, that got disappeared in 24 hours. But Salman dropped a post, living up to his Dabangg image. A netizen wrote, "BHAI FOR A REASON." Another netizen wrote, "When everyone in Bollywood and the Hindi film industry remained silent on this matter, Bhai was the one who spoke up by making a post. Bhai with a spine."