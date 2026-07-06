Explained: Why Diljit Dosanjh's Satluj pulled down from OTT after 3-year delay in release, film promotes pro-Khalistani movement? Here's what we know

Why was Diljit Dosanjh's Satluj pulled down from ZEE5 within 48 hours of release? Can the Jaswant Singh Khalra story create unrest in Punjab and among Punjabis? Does Satluj glorify the Khalistani movement? Read on to know more.

Diljit Dosanjh's much-delayed film, Satluj (earlier titled Punjab 95), silently dropped on Z5 on July 3, 2026, and the audience was stunned by the chilling story of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra. However, within 48 hours of its release, the movie was pulled down from the OTT platform, leaving the cinephiles shocked. Diljit has openly expressed his views about the voice and story of Khalra getting suppressed yet again. Ever since ZEE5 announced the removal of the film, people took their thoughts to social media and shared their views about it. Is this a murder of democracy and art, or a necessary move to avoid chaos? Let's dissect it further.

What is Satluj about?

Set after the anti-Sikh riots of 1984 in Punjab, Satluj narrates the hustle of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra and his investigation of missing people, illegal cremations, and unclaimed dead bodies. Khalra, a bank manager, starts noticing people disappearing in Punjab. Soon, he delves further and discovers fake encounters, police atrocities, the illegal cremations of over 2000 people, unclaimed dead bodies, and reported 25000 people's disappearance. Khalra visits cremation grounds and collects documents. Uncovers thousands of illegal cremations. The system notices, tries to warn him not to indulge further. But when he takes evidence to international platforms, raising global awareness about Punjab, he gets arrested and brutally tortured. A CBI officer investigates what happened to Khalra, and uncovers the same truth Khalra exposed. At last, his body is believed to be disposed of in the River Satluj.

Also read: 'Main andhere ko challenge karta hoon': Diljit Dosanjh BREAKS SILENCE on Satluj being taken down from OTT within 48 hours

Why is Satluj being pulled down?

Satluj (Punjab 95) was ready in 2022. It was submitted to the CBFC in that year. The film was supposed to be planned for an international premiere (TIFF 2023) but was withdrawn due to issues. Censor Board asked for 127 cuts, which included names, dialogues, and references to real events. Since the filmmakers did not agree to the cuts, this created a 3-year-long certification battle (2023–2026).

There have been no official reasons from the makers or the OTT platform about the removal of the film. However, the common perception is to avoid instigating or evoking sentiments against the people in power, regardless of whether they're from Punjab or other parts of the world. The film does highlight how police killed suspects in alleged fake encounters. For ages, the voice of Punjab has been suppressed by authorities, silenced at various instances. Be it during the 1975 Emergency, escalating after 1984, and most brutally crushed during the late 1980s–mid-1990s insurgency crackdown.

Also read: Exclusive: Arjun Rampal reacts to Satluj getting released after 3-year delay, admits 'we almost gave up hope'

Satluj can provoke a pro-Khalistani movement?

Pallavi Ghosh, CNN IBN's editor, tweeted that, as per sources in the government, the withdrawal of the movie Satluj from OTT has to do with the concern that the film can be a catapult to lure more extremist elements, dwindling pro-Khalistani movement. She further tweeted that there is a concern that some pro-Khalistani elements are trying to raise their head in Punjab ahead of polls, and government sources asserted that not politics, but national security is the main reason for the concern.

Sources in govt say the withdrawal of the movie satluj from OTT has to do with the concern that it could be used to lure more into the otherwise dwindling pro khalistani movement . There is a concern that some pro khalistani elements are trying to raise their head in Punjab ahead… — pallavi ghosh (@_pallavighosh) July 6, 2026

A few netizens support Satluj removal

On X, a few netizens voiced support for Satluj's removal. One user wrote, "American citizen @diljitdosanjh is encouraging Punjabi Sikh youth to download and watch Satluj, a movie that glorifies the assassination of a sitting Chief Minister and justifies Khalistani extremism while portraying India as a nation that violates human rights." Another user wrote, "Just watched Satluj. It's a great one-time watch movie. But it shows the assassination of a CM with a happy BGM. Justifies Khalistani extremism in almost every scene. It also whitewashes every bad deed that will be done by Khalistanis in the future. Diljit Dosanjh tries every year to show India as a violent country while sitting in Canada."

American citizen @diljitdosanjh is encouraging Punjabi Sikh youth to download and watch Satluj, a movie that glorifies the assassination of a sitting Chief Minister and justifies Khalistani extremism while portraying India as a nation that violates human rights.



It is… pic.twitter.com/fDR3uCRhsi — Arshdeep Singh Saini (@the_lama_singh) July 6, 2026

Just watched Satluj



- It's a great one time watch movie

- but it shows assassination of a CM with a happy BGM

- Justifies Khalistani extremism in almost every scene

- It also whitewashes every bad deed which will be done by khalistanis in future

- America based actor, Diljit… pic.twitter.com/RbuLfB8ZbT — ` (@worshipVK) July 6, 2026

One of the users wrote, "#Satluj on #ZEE5 presents a one-sided, dramatized narrative on Jaswant Singh Khalra and the 1990s Punjab insurgency. While it highlights and pushes a selective agenda that erases critical context, relies on unverified claims, and completely ignores the full scale of Khalistani militant terror." Will Satluj ever return to ZEE5? We'll wait for it.