FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Odisha News: Over 20 Lakh Names Deleted From Drat Voter List After SIR Phase I In Odisha

Odisha News: Over 20 Lakh Names Deleted From Drat Voter List After SIR Phase I In Odisha

Ranveer Singh turns 41: Here's a look at Dhurandhar star's car collection, from GMC Hummer EV to Ferrari 296 GTB

Ranveer Singh turns 41: Here's a look at Dhurandhar star's car collection

Delhi News: Newlywed Akriti Sutar Joined Work, Hosted Party Hours Before Murder, Says Family

Delhi News: Newlywed Akriti Sutar Joined Work, Hosted Party Hours Before Murder, Says Family

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ranveer Singh turns 41: Here's a look at Dhurandhar star's car collection, from GMC Hummer EV to Ferrari 296 GTB

Ranveer Singh turns 41: Here's a look at Dhurandhar star's car collection

From Drishyam's Vijay Salgaonkar, to The Lion King's Mufasa: Ahead of Dwayne Johnson's Moana, 4 iconic on-screen dads Indian audience love

From Vijay Salgaonkar, to Mufasa: 4 iconic on-screen dads Indian audience love

Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce wedding: From bridal look to venue, relationship, engagement | Unseen pics

Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce wedding: From bridal look to venue, relationship

Latest NewsBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Explained: Why Diljit Dosanjh's Satluj pulled down from OTT after 3-year delay in release, film promotes pro-Khalistani movement? Here's what we know

Why was Diljit Dosanjh's Satluj pulled down from ZEE5 within 48 hours of release? Can the Jaswant Singh Khalra story create unrest in Punjab and among Punjabis? Does Satluj glorify the Khalistani movement? Read on to know more.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Jul 06, 2026, 12:24 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Explained: Why Diljit Dosanjh's Satluj pulled down from OTT after 3-year delay in release, film promotes pro-Khalistani movement? Here's what we know
Diljit Dosanjh, Arjun Rampal, and Suvinder Vicky in Satluj (Image source: IMDb)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Diljit Dosanjh's much-delayed film, Satluj (earlier titled Punjab 95), silently dropped on Z5 on July 3, 2026, and the audience was stunned by the chilling story of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra. However, within 48 hours of its release, the movie was pulled down from the OTT platform, leaving the cinephiles shocked. Diljit has openly expressed his views about the voice and story of Khalra getting suppressed yet again. Ever since ZEE5 announced the removal of the film, people took their thoughts to social media and shared their views about it. Is this a murder of democracy and art, or a necessary move to avoid chaos? Let's dissect it further. 

What is Satluj about? 

Set after the anti-Sikh riots of 1984 in Punjab, Satluj narrates the hustle of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra and his investigation of missing people, illegal cremations, and unclaimed dead bodies. Khalra, a bank manager, starts noticing people disappearing in Punjab. Soon, he delves further and discovers fake encounters, police atrocities, the illegal cremations of over 2000 people, unclaimed dead bodies, and reported 25000 people's disappearance. Khalra visits cremation grounds and collects documents. Uncovers thousands of illegal cremations. The system notices, tries to warn him not to indulge further. But when he takes evidence to international platforms, raising global awareness about Punjab, he gets arrested and brutally tortured. A CBI officer investigates what happened to Khalra, and uncovers the same truth Khalra exposed. At last, his body is believed to be disposed of in the River Satluj. 

Also read: 'Main andhere ko challenge karta hoon': Diljit Dosanjh BREAKS SILENCE on Satluj being taken down from OTT within 48 hours

Why is Satluj being pulled down? 

Satluj (Punjab 95) was ready in 2022. It was submitted to the CBFC in that year. The film was supposed to be planned for an international premiere (TIFF 2023) but was withdrawn due to issues. Censor Board asked for 127 cuts, which included names, dialogues, and references to real events. Since the filmmakers did not agree to the cuts, this created a 3-year-long certification battle (2023–2026).

There have been no official reasons from the makers or the OTT platform about the removal of the film. However, the common perception is to avoid instigating or evoking sentiments against the people in power, regardless of whether they're from Punjab or other parts of the world. The film does highlight how police killed suspects in alleged fake encounters. For ages, the voice of Punjab has been suppressed by authorities, silenced at various instances. Be it during the 1975 Emergency, escalating after 1984, and most brutally crushed during the late 1980s–mid-1990s insurgency crackdown.

Also read: Exclusive: Arjun Rampal reacts to Satluj getting released after 3-year delay, admits 'we almost gave up hope'

Satluj can provoke a pro-Khalistani movement? 

Pallavi Ghosh, CNN IBN's editor, tweeted that, as per sources in the government, the withdrawal of the movie Satluj from OTT has to do with the concern that the film can be a catapult to lure more extremist elements, dwindling pro-Khalistani movement.  She further tweeted that there is a concern that some pro-Khalistani elements are trying to raise their head in Punjab ahead of polls, and government sources asserted that not politics, but national security is the main reason for the concern. 

A few netizens support Satluj removal

On X, a few netizens voiced support for Satluj's removal. One user wrote, "American citizen @diljitdosanjh is encouraging Punjabi Sikh youth to download and watch Satluj, a movie that glorifies the assassination of a sitting Chief Minister and justifies Khalistani extremism while portraying India as a nation that violates human rights." Another user wrote, "Just watched Satluj. It's a great one-time watch movie. But it shows the assassination of a CM with a happy BGM. Justifies Khalistani extremism in almost every scene. It also whitewashes every bad deed that will be done by Khalistanis in the future. Diljit Dosanjh tries every year to show India as a violent country while sitting in Canada."

One of the users wrote, "#Satluj on #ZEE5 presents a one-sided, dramatized narrative on Jaswant Singh Khalra and the 1990s Punjab insurgency. While it highlights and pushes a selective agenda that erases critical context, relies on unverified claims, and completely ignores the full scale of Khalistani militant terror." Will Satluj ever return to ZEE5? We'll wait for it.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Mumbai Rains: WFH advisory issued for private offices, govt offices to work half day
Mumbai Rains: WFH advisory issued for private offices, govt offices
Delhi Gymkhana Club Eviction Move: High Court seeks Union government's reply
Delhi Gymkhana Club Eviction Move: High Court seeks Union government's reply
Ram Mandir Donation Controversy: Key Allahabad HC hearing, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust meeting today
Ram Mandir Donation Controversy: Key Allahabad HC hearing, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi
Explained: Why Diljit Dosanjh's Satluj pulled down from OTT after 3-year delay in release, film promotes pro-Khalistani movement? Here's what we know
Explained: Why Diljit's Satluj pulled down from OTT after delayed release
10-man England stun co-hosts Mexico 3-2 to storm into FIFA World Cup 2026 quarterfinals
10-man England stun co-hosts Mexico 3-2 to storm into FIFA WC 2026 quartefinals
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ranveer Singh turns 41: Here's a look at Dhurandhar star's car collection, from GMC Hummer EV to Ferrari 296 GTB
Ranveer Singh turns 41: Here's a look at Dhurandhar star's car collection
From Drishyam's Vijay Salgaonkar, to The Lion King's Mufasa: Ahead of Dwayne Johnson's Moana, 4 iconic on-screen dads Indian audience love
From Vijay Salgaonkar, to Mufasa: 4 iconic on-screen dads Indian audience love
Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce wedding: From bridal look to venue, relationship, engagement | Unseen pics
Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce wedding: From bridal look to venue, relationship
From Sholay, Dhurandhar to Uri, TVF Panchayat: 5 times PM Narendra Modi referenced pop culture
From Dhurandhar to Panchayat: 5 times PM Narendra Modi referenced pop culture
Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal, Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma: Celebrity couples who had wedding festivities in Italy
Celebrity couples who had their wedding festivities in Italy
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement