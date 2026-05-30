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Explained: Why Celina Jaitly served with two legal notices? Estranged husband Peter Haag, his father can claim compensation from actress due to this reason

Celina Jaitly has now served with two legal notices from her estranged husband, Peter Haag, and her father-in-law, Dr. Wolfgang J. Haag. Read on to know why and on what basis her in-laws can actually demand damages and compensation from her.

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Simran Singh

Updated : May 30, 2026, 06:02 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Explained: Why Celina Jaitly served with two legal notices? Estranged husband Peter Haag, his father can claim compensation from actress due to this reason
Peter Haag and Celina Jaitly (Image source: File photo)
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Actress Celina Jaitly, embroiled in a legal battle with her estranged husband, Peter Haag, for the past few months, has now been served two legal notices by her father-in-law, Dr. Wolfgang J. Haag, and Peter Haag.

Why did Celina Jaitly get two legal notices? 

The notices issued by Celina's husband and in-laws allege that, despite the ongoing judicial process regarding the matrimonial and child custody-related proceedings between the couple in the courts in Austria, various public statements, interviews, social media narratives, and media publications contain unverified and defamatory allegations against Peter Haag and members of the Haag family. The notices express concern over the impact of the ongoing publicity on the three minor children. They stress that matters involving children should be handled with utmost privacy and sensitivity and should not be subjected to parallel media trials.

What does Peter Haag and his family seek from the law? 

Through the notices, they have asked for immediate cessation of defamatory publications, removal of offending content, issuance of a public clarification and unconditional apology, and restraint from making further statements concerning the ongoing judicial proceedings and the minor children. They have further advised the media organisations and digital platforms to refrain from publishing any unverified allegations.

Peter Haag and family have the right to claim damages and compensation from Celina? 

Commenting on the matter, Solicitor Yesha Shah, Partner at Semwal & Co., stated, "Laws enacted for the protection of women are among the most important safeguards in a civilised society. However, when matrimonial disputes are converted into public media trials through unverified allegations and emotional narratives, the very sanctity and purpose of such laws stand diluted. Legal remedies must remain instruments of justice and protection, and not tools for public vilification or reputational destruction."

Also read: In pics: Celina Jaitly 'domestic violence' controversy explained, why actress filed case against husband Peter Haag, know their relationship, fallout, tragedies

In case of non-compliance with the demands, the notice states that they have the right to initiate appropriate civil and criminal proceedings, including claims for damages, compensation, and injunctive relief before competent courts of law.

About Celina and Peter's marriage

For those who do not know, Celina married Austrian entrepreneur and hotelier Peter back in 2010, and the couple welcomed twin boys in 2012. The 'No Entry' actress was blessed with another set of twins in 2017; however, one of them died due to a heart condition. In November 2025, Celina filed a case against her husband, Peter, alleging that he had subjected her to continuous domestic violence.

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