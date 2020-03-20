Experts anticipate 'complete pandemonium' at box office after shutdowns in lieu of coronavirus are lifted

Things look difficult for all industries, even Bollywood after the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus. It was previously reported that the industry was set to lose Rs 800 crore due to shutdowns and closures. However, trade analyst Taran Adarsh has said movie-watching habit has to be cultivated again in the audiences, "One thing is for sure that whenever theatres re-open, it’s not like people would start thronging theatres immediately. That [movie-watching] habit has to be cultivated again, and it will happen again but gradually."

On the other hand, trade expert Komal Nahta said, "According to me, whenever theatres re-open, people are going to flock to theatres because they have been starved of entertainment, and are feeling bored. So, whenever a biggie releases, I’m sure people will lap it up."

While exhibitor-distributor Akshaye Rathi said, "To put it simply: in the showbiz or movie business, something called ‘pent-up demand’ works well. So, for example, whenever a big film like Sooryavanshi releases, people would want to watch it immediately because there was a huge buzz about it during the promotions etc. That’s why I am confident that when things become normal and the big, tent-pole films release one after the other in the second half of the year, we will see great results."

Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta who has just wrapped up the shoot of his next film Mumbai Saga said that "it's too early to talk about releases. Whenever it happens, I feel relatively smaller films may release together. But I am sure that the big ones will be spaced out as no one would want to take a financial hit."