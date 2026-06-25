Expalined: Here's why Jacqueline Fernandez approach Supreme Court in Sukesh Chandrashekhar Rs 200 crore money laundering case

Jacqueline Fernandez has moved to the Supreme Court against the framing charges in a Rs 200-crore money laundering case in connection with his rumoured boyfriend, Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Thursday a plea filed by Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez against a Delhi court order directing the framing of charges against her in a Rs 200-crore money laundering case.

According to the apex court’s cause list, a bench comprising Justices B. V. Nagarathna and Joymalya Bagchi is likely to hear the matter. Earlier, on June 11, Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra had recused himself from hearing the actor’s plea.

On May 30, a Delhi court ordered the framing of charges against Fernandez, alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, and 15 others in the case. The trial court also directed that charges be framed against Chandrashekhar and 20 others for various offences, including those under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), in another case registered by the Delhi Police’s Special Cell.

Fernandez moved the Supreme Court challenging this order. The Enforcement Directorate (ED), which had summoned her multiple times during the investigation, named her as an accused for the first time in a supplementary charge sheet.

In its second supplementary complaint, the ED alleged that Fernandez was in constant contact with Chandrashekhar and had received valuable gifts from him through his associate, Pinky Irani.

According to the prosecution, Chandrashekhar was operating an organised criminal network from inside jail. He allegedly impersonated senior government officials, including those from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the Ministry of Home Affairs, and the Ministry of Law and Justice.

It is further alleged that by using spoofed calls, encrypted applications, and fabricated identities, the accused induced complainant Aditi Singh and her family members to part with large sums of money.