Exes Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon share a hug at Mumbai event, praise Shilpa Shetty in viral video

Akshay Kumar - Raveena Tandon

Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon's fans went gaga over the weekend when the two exes reunited for an event in Mumbai. Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon went viral after videos of them sitting together were shared online. The exes were also seen sharing a hug.

Raveena Tandon also presented Akshay Kumar with India’s Most Stylish 2023 award and played a rapid-fire with him on stage. When Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon were asked to name the 'Malaika Arora' of the nineties, Raveena Tandon, at first, said that Malaika is "incomparable". However, she then took Shilpa Shetty’s name who was also present at the event.

READ | Janhvi Kapoor to play IFS officer alongside Roshan Mathew, Gulshan Devaiah in Ulajh; here's all we know about the film

Raveena Tandon recently spoke out about her past relationship with Akshay Kumar. For the unversed, Raveena Tandon and Akshay Kumar reportedly began dating in 1995 and later got engaged in the late 90s.

During an interview with ANI, Raveena Tandon said, "It comes up, and it comes up like there’s a war between everyone whom he’s involved with. Hello, once I had moved out of his life, I was already dating someone else, and he was already dating someone else, so kahan se jealousy ayegi (where will jealousy come from)?"

READ | Kriti Sanon’s vintage cotton saree for Adipurush trailer launch is inspired by ‘purity of Sita’, has 24-carat gold print

She further said that she has forgotten exactly when she was engaged to Akshay. Raveena Tandon said, "We were a hit pair, during Mohra, and even now, when we bump into each other socially, we all meet, we all chat. Everyone moves on. Girls have been changing their boyfriends every week in colleges, but one engagement that has broken is still stuck in my head, I don’t know why. Everyone moves on, people have divorced, they move on, what’s the big deal."