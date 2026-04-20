Exclusive: World Earth Day 2026: Rajpal Yadav believes machines can cause destruction, Avinash Tiwary suggests to 'be lazy' to protect nature

Amid World Earth Day, celebs speak to DNA India exclusively sharing their thoughts about protecting the environment, and creating an awarness for the protection of Mother Earth.

World Earth Day 2026 is happening on April 22, and DNA India got in touch with a few celebs to share their take on how important it is to protect Mother Earth. Amid the promotions, Rajpal Yadav, Avinash Tiwary and Medha Shankr promote awareness about nature and the environment.

Rajpal Yadav: The Bhooth Bangla actor, veteran comedian, has voiced for the protection of Mother Earth, and he advised humans to accept everything on the planet, but with love. Rajpal further emphasises how machines should be used to help mankind, and not to bring destruction to nature. He says, "Haan machino ka yug hai, machine ka sadupyog karoege toh poori duniya ek chota sa gaon hai. Aur inn machino ko, jo aapko, mujhe nahi pehchanti, inka durupyog karoge toh poori duniya ke liye vinaash hai. Yeh sabke liye khatarnaak hai. Poora vishwa mil ko bachao apni earth ko. Shanti le ke aao. Shuddi le ke aao (Yes, this is the age of machines; if you make proper use of them, the entire world becomes a small village. However, if you misuse these machines—which recognise neither you nor me—it spells destruction for the entire world. This poses a danger to everyone. Let the whole world unite to save our Earth. Bring about peace. Bring about purity)."

Avinash Tiwary: While promoting his new release Ginny Wedss Sunny 2, the actor speaks up about the importance of protecting the environment, and affirms that it's better to be a bit lazy. Avinash says, "One step that we desperately need is to be more sustainable in life. We need to find the best ways possible to ensure that we do minimal environmental damage. We have to ensure that our carbon levels are really low. To start with, you would want to ensure that you use electricity only when you really need it. In fact, the best way to do it is, be a little lazy in life. You know, when you're lazy in life, you'll ensure you don't use power as much. You ensure that you use only what is needed. And once you're able to do that, you'll be doing a lot of good, not only to yourself, but to the world around."

Medha Shankr: The leading actress of Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 also joins the conversation, and adds, "Mujhe lagta hai ki definitely, bahut late ho gaya hai ye bolne ke liye, ki it's need of the hour. It's been the need of the hour for decades now. Apne chhote chhote tweaks bhi, agar hum lifestyle mein karte hain, overall, on a longer term, uska bahut lamba impact padta hai, bahut important impact padta hai. Toh ye mat sochiye ki aapne ek theli kam use kari, uska koi impact nahi hoga. Uska hoga. Toh utna hi chhota chhota sab log karenge, toh bahut badi sankhya mein, humara desh hai, bahut duniya mein log hai, sab itna itna karenge, toh bhi bahut change aa jayega."