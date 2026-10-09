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Exclusive: Vidyut Jammwal on his Hollywood debut with Street Fighter, what West can learn from Indians: 'Woh seekh sakte hai ki unke maa-baap ko...'

Exclusive: Vidyut Jammwal on his Hollywood debut with Street Fighter

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Exclusive: Vidyut Jammwal on his Hollywood debut with Street Fighter, what West can learn from Indians: 'Woh seekh sakte hai ki unke maa-baap ko...'

Ahead of the global release of Street Fighter, Vidyut Jammwal reveals why the West is racing ahead of India in entertainment. He also emphasises the qualities we should adopt from them and that they can learn from us.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Oct 09, 2026, 05:29 PM IST

Exclusive: Vidyut Jammwal on his Hollywood debut with Street Fighter, what West can learn from Indians: 'Woh seekh sakte hai ki unke maa-baap ko...'
Vidyut Jammwal as Dhalsim in Street Fighter (Image source: Official handout)
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Actor and martial arts enthusiast Vidyut Jammwal has finally got the big break. The West called our Indian action hero, and he will now bite the big apple. Soon, Vidyut will mark his debut in Hollywood with the actioner Street Fighter. Based on the iconic video game, Vidyut plays the yogi warrior Dhalsim and stars along with Andrew Koji as Ryu, Noah Centineo as Ken Masters, Callina Liang as Chun-Li, Cody Rhodes as Guile, Jason Momoa as Blanka, Joe "Roman Reigns" Anoa'i as Akuma, and Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson as Balrog. Ahead of the global release, Vidyut joins DNA for an exclusive interview, sharing his thoughts about the project, his experience working in the West, and what makes them ahead of us in terms of entertainment. 

Vidyut's love for Kalarippayattu made him the perfect choice for Street Fighter? 

Vidyut admits that he got the role over a phone call, and there's no sob story or struggle to win this opportunity. He also confirms that Street Fighter is the first acting offer he got from Hollywood, and before that he didn't even intend to strive in Hollywood for roles. 

What is the difference between Hollywood and Indian cinema? 

Asked about the difference between the two film industries, Vidyut says that there's a stark contrast between Indian cinema and Hollywood. "Difference ki baat kare toh yaha logo ko lagta hai ki Hollywood mein bahut paisa hai, isliye they're ahead of us. Agar Hindustan mein itna paisa hota toh hum kamaal kar dete. Sirf paiso ke baat hoti toh hum kamaal kar chuke hai. But sirf paise nahi hain, jo discipline hai unka...woh natural hai unki life mein." 

Vidyut further differentiates between East and West, and adds, "Agar kachre ka dabba pada hai toh kachra ussi dabba mein jayega, aur bharne ke baad replace bhi hoga. Lekin India mein yaha kachre ka dabba pada hai toh uske bahar bhi kachra hai, aur bharne ke bawajood bhi replace nahi hoga. Itna difference hai." 

What can the West learn from Indians and vice versa? 

Vidyut is impressed by the West, and he feels that we can certainly adopt the quality of being punctual from them. He also adds that Hollywood crew members are self-sufficient and don't interfere with other departments. This is another quality Vidyut thinks Indians should adopt. However, the Khuda Hafiz actor praises Indians' sensitivity towards family. He thinks that this quality is something the West should learn from Indians. 

Also read: Meet Malhar Patekar: Late Nana Patekar's son who wished to join Army, later his star father denied to launch him in films due to..., now he's handling...

 

He says, "Humse woh yeh seekh sakte hai ki kaise ek ghar mein dus log, judh ke reh sakte hai. Woh humse seekh sakte hain ki jo tumhare maa-baap hain woh buddhe ho rahe hain, aur unko umeed hai ki tum unko bahut pyaar kar sakte ho. Woh seekh sakte hain ki maa-baap ko aapka paisa nahi chaiye, bas ek phone call kaafi hai. Yeh woh humse seekh sakte hain." Street Fighter will be released in cinemas on October 16, 2026.

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