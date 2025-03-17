Vicky Kaushal's Manmarziyaan's co-star, Gaurav Amlani recalled how the Chhaava star was ignored initially in his career. Even airport staff members couldn't recognise him.

Actor Gaurav Amlani recalls Vicky Kaushal's humbleness and lauds his self-awareness about his position in Bollywood. Gaurav has worked with Vicky in Anurag Kashyap's Manmarziyaan, and in the recent interaction, he reveals how cool Chhaava actor was when a person failed to recognise, and asked him, 'who's the hero' of the film.

Ask Gaurav Amlani about his experience of working with Vicky, and a quality of the Sanju actor that left a deep impact on him, and he reveals, "Oh, there are many of them." Then he remembers when Vicky and Gaurav were leaving for an outdoor shoot, and they were waiting in the airport. Gaurav adds, "We were shuffling from Amritsar to Mumbai. We were in the same flight, I was there in the economy, and Vicky was in business class. So we went to the gate to collect our boarding passes. The professional started asking Vicky's questions. Aap Mumbai se ho? Film mein kam karte ho kya? He asked Vicky Kaushal these questions: imagine."

Gaurav further adds shares Vicky's reply to the person, that won him over. "This guy was not recognising him, and at that time Vicky was doing films, but it was not that commercial cinema. So he wasn't that relevant face at that time. So, when that employee was asking Vicky, I was standing beside him, in doldrums weather, I should interfere or not. That guy asked who's the hero of the film? And you won't believe, his answer changed everything for me. Vicky, politely answered, "Film ke hero Abhishek Bachchan hai." He collected his boarding pass, greeted with a smile and went ahead." Gaurav reveals that moment made him realise how humble and grounded Vicky is. "When there is no PR, no camera, that's when the real personality comes out, and Vicky bhai's nature impressed and impacted me deep," Gaurav asserts.

For the unversed, in the first two months of 2025, the biggest Indian hit is Chhaava, and arguably the biggest star is Vicky Kaushal. The Punjabi munda came a long way. Son of veteran action director Sham Kaushal, Vicky started his career as an assistant director of Anurag Kashyap, and also made an uncredited cameo in Gangs of Wasseypur. Later he headlined content-driven-but-forgettable Masaan, Zubaan, Raman Raghav 2.0.

Gradually he started building his audience by giving notable performances as the supporting role in Mannmarziyaan and Sanju. Vicky's career took a jump when he did Raazi and later Uri: The Surgical Strike. Speaking about Chhaava, the Laxman Utekar's directorial is now the 4th biggest Bollywood hit after Pushpa 2, Stree 2, and Jawan.