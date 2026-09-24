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Exclusive: Vicky Kaushal is UPSET with Love & War makers for prioritising Ranbir Kapoor? Here's what we know

The first look of Love & War is out, leaving Ranbir Kapoor fans impressed, but Vicky Kaushal upset. Read on to know the whole story.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Sep 24, 2026, 08:14 PM IST

Exclusive: Vicky Kaushal is UPSET with Love & War makers for prioritising Ranbir Kapoor? Here's what we know
Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor in Love & War (Image source: Instagram)
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The first poster of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War crashed the internet, leaving Ranbir Kapoor fans in awe, but Vicky Kaushal upset. On Thursday morning, the production house introduced the world officially with a poster featuring Ranbir with an injured arm, driving a vintage car. Hours later, another glimpse of the Animal actor was released online, leaving RK fans impressed. However, we learned that Ranbir's co-star, Vicky Kaushal, is upset with the makers. 

Here's why Vicky Kaushal is upset with Love & War

According to an independent source, Vicky Kaushal is upset that his poster from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War didn't release first, and two Ranbir Kapoor posters were unveiled back-to- back. As per information, Alia Bhatt's poster is expected to drop tomorrow (September 25), which would leave Vicky's look for the last. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt  (@aliaabhatt)

This development has raised eyebrows, with questions around why Vicky's poster has been given the last preference. One can't help but wonder: how did Katrina Kaif react to this? Is there some tension brewing? Is everything okay within the team of Love & War? How will these actors promote the film as it nears its release? 

Ranbir Kapoor is more popular and bankable than Vicky Kaushal

It's pretty evident that Ranbir Kapoor has more star power than Vicky Kaushal. Vicky proved his mettle with Chhaava. But still, he trails RK at the box office, who enjoys a stronger fan base and following. So the makers decided to make a big bang with their first asset, and they did their job well. 

About Love & War Ranbir Kapoor poster

In the poster, Ranbir is seen sitting in a bright blue classic convertible. He wears a white T-shirt and dark sunglasses, while his slicked-back hair and moustache give him a vintage appearance. However, the relaxed pose comes with a darker detail. His right arm is covered in blood and appears to have deep wounds, hinting that his character could be involved in intense situations in the film. The poster also confirms that Love & War will reach theatres on January 21, 2027. The film is being presented by Bhansali Productions and will also get an IMAX release.

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