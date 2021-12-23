Exclusive: ‘Unbelievable’: Kapil Dev REACTS to Ranveer Singh’s portrayal of him in '83'

Director Kabir Khan will soon bring his squad, recreating the iconic World Cup of 1983 with his sports-drama '83.' In the film, Ranveer Singh played the role of captain Kapil Dev, and the film is winning accolades from critics for putting up an honest show of the historic event. The lead actor, Ranveer has earned validation for his hard work from the real captain Kapil himself.

While speaking to DNAIndia.com’s Mugdha Kapoor Safaya, Kapil Dev asserted that even though he hadn't seen the film, he was impressed with Singh's hard work. "After watching glimpses in the trailer, for a while, I thought we're watching ourselves on the screen. It's a beautifully well-made film, and I am elated to see Ranveer's incredible energy on screen. We do have such artists who put so much effort into their character." Dev is in all praises for Singh and he termed the actor's hard work as "Amazing and Unbelievable."

The Kabir Khan's directorial stars Ranveer Singh, Pankaj Tripathi, Saqib Saleem, Hardy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Sahil Khattar, Jatin Sarna in primary roles. The upcoming sports drama will release on the big screen tomorrow.