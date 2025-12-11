Exclusive | Tisca Chopra on marking directorial debut with Saali Mohabbat, fear of getting stereotyped after Taare Zameen Par, admits having lack of work due to...

As Tisca Chopra marks her directorial debut with Saali Mohabbat, she joins DNA India for an exclusive chat, sharing her views on her work, career, trajectory after Taare Zameen Par, and more.

Actress Tisca Chopra is geared up for her directorial debut, Saali Mohabbat. The unusual crime thriller stars Radhika Apte, Divyendu Sharma in the key roles. Ahead of the movie's premiere on Z5, Tisca joins DNA India for an exclusive conversation, discussing her experience of going behind the lens, her career trajectory, and more. Excerpts from the converstion.

Q: Congratulations on your directorial debut. It was quite an unusual choice and honestly unexpected, but pleasantly so. How did Saali Mohabbat happen? How did you come up with this concept?

A: You know, you write a script thinking it’ll come out well, and someone will want to make it. This was a film Sanjay Chopra and I wrote. Manish loved it, then we narrated it to Jio, who also loved it — Jyoti Deshpande really backed it. One step led to another, and we made the film.

Q: This crime thriller seems like something best enjoyed on the big screen. How did it land on OTT?

A: It was always planned as an OTT film. From the beginning, the intention was to make it for streaming.

Q: How do you look at this phase where storytellers have multiple platforms — especially OTT — to express themselves and reach global audiences?

A: I think it’s wonderful. There’s a great democratisation of content. Platforms like ZEE5 have some of the finest work in Hindi content, and with global reach, audiences everywhere can watch it. It’s thrilling.

Q: Your journey started in 1993 — How do you see your trajectory from films to television to OTT today?

A: It’s a vast question, Simran. But let me say this — today is a wonderful time. If you have a good story and are serious about making it, you’ll find a way. Earlier, there were only two or three big producers. Now, it’s much more open, and that’s a great thing.

Q: But with more platforms also comes more responsibility. And sometimes we see misuse, too. How do you view that phase?

A: This is part of the shakedown. Things will go wrong before they settle. The smart ones will realise their mistakes. Those who want shortcuts… they will always look for shortcuts.

Q: Why aren’t you acting in Saali Mohabbat?

A: Because as a first film, it would’ve been too much to handle. Now begins a phase where I’ll be acting, directing, producing — doing many things.

Q: As someone who’s directing now, do you understand directors better?

A: Oh, absolutely. All my actors have worked so hard — scripting, prep, shooting, recce, post-production, promotions. I feel I understand my director friends so much more now. I don’t think I was ever a troublesome actor, but now I’ll be even more cooperative.

Q: Did your directors or colleagues reach out to you during this journey?

A: Yes! And every day was a crisis — my cameraman quit, the production designer quit, actors walked out. It was crisis management daily. And all my director friends said, “Welcome to the club!” (laughs)

Q: When you weren’t getting substantial roles earlier, how did you deal with it?

A: My first film flopped, so I wasn’t getting work. I decided I’ll take whatever comes and do it well. I learnt a lot from that.

Q: You did iconic shows like Karishma Ka Karishma and Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii. How do you see television storytelling today?

A: I haven’t watched TV in the last 2–3 years, so I can’t comment.

Q: We can’t talk about your film career without mentioning Taare Zameen Par. Maya Awasthi is unforgettable. How did life change after that?

A: Life changed tremendously. The film travelled across the world. Even in China, New York — non-Indians recognised me because the film touched dyslexia and connected deeply. To be part of a film that changes lives is a blessing, pure good luck.

Q: Was it easy to say yes to the film?

A: Absolutely. No second thoughts. I knew I had to do it.

Q: Weren’t you afraid of being stereotyped as “Mother India” of Bollywood?

A: I did fear it at that time, but fortunately, it didn’t happen. And yes, I made conscious choices to avoid that.

Q: Today, we talk about Pan-India films. But in the 90s, you already worked in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam films. Do you think this Pan-India term makes sense?

A: A good story goes beyond language. Deep human understanding doesn’t need labels. A good story can go global — like Parasite. We don’t need these boxes. A story is a story.

Q: Do you enjoy watching mass entertainers — the loud, larger-than-life films?

A: I don’t like that terminology: mass entertainer or not. I like good stories that connect. For example, my short film Chutney in 2016 did extremely well across languages. These labels are limiting — we use them to reduce things into small boxes. But a story is a story.

Q: How do you see the representation of women in mainstream films over the years?

A: Films reflect society. How women are shown on-screen reveals how they are in society at that time.

Q: Your directorial arrives on 12th December. Are you already working on your next? And can we expect Saali Mohabbat 2?

A: Yes, if Saali Mohabbat does well, we’re ready with the script for part 2. I also have two more films lined up where I’m acting.