Exclusive | Tarun Mansukhani on difficulty in bringing Ranbir, Kareena, Karisma, family for Dining With The Kapoors, his 'resurgance' after Housefull 5

After marking his comeback with Housefull 5, filmmaker Tarun Mansukhani (best known for Dostana) added another feather in his hat by serving as creative producer in the recently released docu-series Dining With The Kapoors. Tarun worked hard to bring together an entertaining sneak peek into Bollywood's first film family - The Kapoors. Soon after the show's release, Tarun joined DNA India for an exclusive interaction, discussing the challenges in bringing the stars together and life after directing Housefull 5.

Q: How did you come up with Dining With The Kapoors?

A: I met Armaan about four years ago, and we became friends. One day, we were both having lunch and chatting when he mentioned wanting to do something that involved his family and food. At first, I didn't fully get the concept — I thought, “Everyone loves food, is that interesting to watch?” — but we kept brainstorming. A year later, he approached me again with a full concept: an inside, sneak-peek into what a Kapoor family lunch is like — Christmas lunches, Diwali lunches, or simple Sunday get-togethers. People only ever see the arrivals; we rarely see what happens inside.

My first reaction was scepticism about getting the whole family and cameras on the same day because they're quite private, but Armaan understood the challenge and had already been talking to the family. We had video calls and met them in person to explain the idea, and I realised I didn't need to sell it — they trusted Armaan as the creator and showrunner, so everyone was on board before we even formally pitched it.

Q: Who was the easiest and most difficult person to convince to feature in the documentary?

A: Surprisingly, nobody was difficult to convince. Because Armaan was behind it, people agreed readily. The main logistical challenge was coordinating dates for such a large family, but managers handled scheduling, and everything went smoothly. Armaan, being the producer, made the process easier.

Q: What surprised you most about the Kapoors, something that you discovered while working on this project?

A: First, I discovered just how foodie the Kapoors are — every memory seems tied to food. Second, I realised how deeply they are affected by and connected to one another: their bond and respect for the family legacy is genuine. They don't use their legacy for entitlement; instead, they acknowledge it as the source of their opportunities and success.

Q: Who is your favourite in the Kapoor family and why?

A: Reema Jain — hands down. She's joyful, fun, loud, and genuinely warm. I love her the most.

Q: How much did Household 5 contribute to your career?

A: Housefull 5 has given me a resurgence — it’s brought me back. I didn’t have a film release in theatres for 17 years, and Housefull 5 gave me 19 actors, 19 big stars, and a Rs 300-crore box-office hit. It’s one of the biggest milestones of my life, and I’m just grateful and thankful to whoever up there is looking out for me, and of course to my producer — because who else would believe in someone who hasn’t made a film in 17 years? Only Sajid Nadiadwala.

Q: Does the negative criticism affect you?

A: Not really — the success and the comeback overshadow the negativity.

Q: What’s next in the pipeline for Tarun Mansukhani?

A: I’m toying with two or three ideas, and hopefully I’ll have something to announce soon — we’ll talk more when that happens.