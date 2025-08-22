EXCLUSIVE: Swara Bhasker on getting trolled for 'everyone is bisexual' comment, having crush on Dimple Yadav: 'Har cheez ko sleazy..'

In a candid conversation with DNA India, Swara Bhasker opened up about facing backlash on her 'bisexual' comment. She even spoke about her crush on MP Dimple Yadav, and affirmed, "I stick to my statement. I really like and admire her."

Actress Swara Bhasker reacts to the ongoing backlash for her 'everyone is bisexual' comment, and calls it a trick to divert attention from burning issues. The Nil Battey Sannata actress is elated with the reception of her comeback with the reality show Pati Patni aur Panga, where she's participating with her poltician husband Fahad Ahmad. Amid enjoying the positive feedback, she joins DNA India and candidly shares her views on getting trolled for her 'everyone is bisexual' comment.

Ask Swara about her take on the ongoing controversy made on her comment, and she instantly says that it's a clip from a six-month-old interview, which was said in harmless fun. "Main aapko batau, yeh ek purana interview hai, 6 months purana. Ek chef hai Suvir Saran, woh openly queer hai, unke saath yeh interview tha. Aur woh bade mazakiya andaaz mein tha. Aap woh clip dekhe. We were all having a good time. Hum sab has rahe the (Let me tell you, this is an old interview, 6 months old. There is a chef named Suvir Saran, who is openly queer. We had a chat, and it was fun. You should watch that clip. We were all having a good time)."

Swara Bhasker calls the backlash a diversion...

The Tanu Weds Manu actress admits that the comment was blown out of proportion, and it is a trick to divert attention from the real problems. Swara asserts, "I didn't understand yeh kaise it blown out of proportion. Fahad told me that I'm trending again, and I was surprised, because I didn't say anything recently. Then I got to know that about this particular clip, which is from a six-month-old interview that went viral (I didn't understand how it had blown out of proportion. Fahad told me that I'm trending again, and I was surprised, because I didn't say anything recently. Then I got to know that about this particular clip, which is from a six-month-old interview that went viral)."

She further adds, "Mujhe samaj nahi aaya ki abhi iski kya zaroorat thi. Mujhe lagta hai ki social media pe kabhi-kabhi jo asli mudde hai unse bhatkane ki liye bhi shor shuru ho jaata hai (What was the need of this? I feel that sometimes on social media, such trolling happens to divert attention from the real issues)."

Swara Bhasker asks, 'What's the big deal' about her comment?

Veere Di Wedding actress affirms that the clip needs to be watched without any pre-condition notion, as it was all expressed in harmless fun, "Agar aap woh statement bina headlines ke sune toh it's nothing offensive. Yeh jo maine kaha ki 'heterosexuality is a norm society mein kyuki reproduction perpetuate karna hai', and woh toh shristi ka aadhar hai. So obviously, that has to be the norm. Is mein itna bura cheez nahi hai. Woh Maine thodi extra baat kardi ki agar koi judgement na ho, conditioning na ho..toh woh toh theek hai (If you listen to that statement without headlines, then it is nothing offensive. What I said was that 'heterosexuality is a norm in society because reproduction has to be perpetuated', and that is the basis of civility. So obviously, that has to be the norm. There is nothing so bad about this. Woh, I said a little extra that if there is no judgement, no conditioning...then that is fine). What's the big deal about it? Swara assets.

Swara Bhasker is unapologetic for admitting a crush on MP Dimpy Yadav

In the infamous interview, Swara admitted that she has a girl crush on Samajwadi Party Lok Sabha MP Dimple Yadav. After facing criticism on the confession, Swara clarifies that affection or admiration for someone shouldn't be considered sleazy. "Kisi ki prashansa karna, unke peeche sneh hai, aadhar hai, admiration hai. Har cheez ko sleazy nahi lena jana chaiye. I don't think I've said anything wrong. I stick to my statement. I really like and admire her. I'm a fan of Akhilesh ji and Dimpy ji both. They're very gracious people. Mujhe dono bahut pasand hai. Girl crush hona koi sexual baat nahi hai. It's also used for admiring people (Praising someone, with love, dignity, and admiration, should not be considered sleazy. I don't think I've said anything wrong. I stick to my statement. I really like and admire her. I'm a fan of Akhilesh ji and Dimpy ji both. They are very gracious people. I like both of them very much. Having a girl crush is not a sexual thing. It is also used for admiring people). At last, Swara concludes, "This is a needless controversy. If you watch the video, you'll see that it's a harmless statement. Yeh bas dhyaan bhatkane ka tarika hai."