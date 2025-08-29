Exclusive: Swara Bhasker makes BIG statement on exploring political career, admits 'meri personality galat hai' for this reason

Swara Bhasker gives an honest take on exploring politics and also explains why she ain't fit to be a politician.

Actress Swara Bhasker, who's currently seen in the reality show Pati Patni aur Panga, opens up about her take on exploring politics as a career. The Tanu Weds Manu actress is married to politician Fahad Ahmad, and he's currently enjoying the limelight of being the cool husband. Swara, in an interaction with DNA India, reveals if she's also thinking about opting for a career reversal like her husband, venturing into politics.

Politics ain't only about power: Swara Bhasker

Swara asserts, "Log mujhe humesha puchte hai aur main unhe yeh kehti hui ki politics sirf raajneeti nahi hoti. Politics also involves political awareness building, advocacy, mudde uthana, unn muddo ke liye awaaz uthana, protest karna, janta ke beech ja ke baat karna, yeh bhi politics hai (People always ask me and I tell them that politics is not just about fighting for power and position. Politics also involves political awareness building, advocacy, raising issues, raising voices for those issues, protesting, going among the public and talking, this is also politics)."

She continues, Of course, iska koi chunavi parinaam nahi hai. Chunavi raajneeti mein aisa khas interest tha nahi kabhi. Main yeh bhi batana chahungi ki main Fahad ke election campaigns mein ahem roop se judi hui thi. Maine Fahad ki campaign ke liye har kisam ka kaam kiya hai. Toh woh experience ke baad mujhe samaj mein aa gaya ki muskil hai chunavi raajneeti. Aur meri personality kitni galat hai iske liye (Of course, it has no perks. I never had such a special interest in politics. But I would also like to mention that I was involved in Fahad's election campaigns in a very important way. I did all kinds of work for Fahad's campaign. So after that experience, I realised that politics is difficult. And my personality is so wrong for this)."

Mere bas ki baat nahi hai: Swara Bhasker

The Nil Battey Sannata actress didn't shy away from joking about herself and adds, "Ek baat batau, main kuch bhi bolti hoon, toh controversy ho jaati hai. Raajneeti mein gayi toh kya daily controversy karti rahungi kya main (laughs). Toh mere andar mujhe nahi lagta jo raajneeti ke liye patience chaiye na... woh neelkanth jaise. Zehar apne gale mein rakhne wala, jaise Shivji ke baare mein khete hai ki unhone zehar nigal ke apne kanth mein pakad ke rakha tha. Woh quality ek ache leader aur ache neta mein honi chaiye, aur woh mere mein hai nahi. Yeh bahut muskil hai. I doubt mere bas ki baat hai (I usually get into controversy for my statements). If I go into politics, is it good if I create controversies daily (laughs)? I don't feel that I've that patience for politics... It's like Neelkanth. One who keeps the poison in his throat, like they say about Shivji, that he swallowed the poison and held it in his throat. That quality should be there in a good leader and a good leader, and I don't have that)." On the work front, apart from Pati Patni aur Panga, she will be in the film Mrs Falani.

