Exclusive: Sunny Hinduja on Vimal Khanna, being jobless for 6 years, celebrating failure with pizza, but 'didn't have money to buy it'

Sunny Hinduja opens up about his new series, Vimal Khanna, how OTT revived his career, reflects on life before the digital revolution, being out of work for years, and losing Hollywood's Victoria & Abdul to Ali Fazal.

Actor Sunny Hinduja has earned a reputation, which even led to confusion, as his fans would call him 'Sandeep Bhaiya'. The iconic character of Aspirants will soon have its spin-off, but before that, he made a solid entry in the world of crime thrillers with the series Vimal Khanna. Based on Surendra Mohan's novel Maut Ka Khel, Sunny leads the show by playing the titular character, set in a cryptic world of lies, deceit, and cruel intentions. As the series is currently streaming on Amazon MX Player, Sunny joins DNA India for an exclusive interaction.

Sunny Hinduja on Vimal Khanna

Speaking about his new show, Sunny reveals that Vimal Khanna has been the most challenging work of his career. The different looks, the intense setting, and the action sequences have made him sweat it out hard, and he has huge hopes that his fans would love him to see in a never-before-seen avatar. Sunny further dissects the characters that were tough to crack. He says, "I play a Sikh character in this series, and this was very tough. I have to be extremely careful to make it authentic. I learnt Punjabi. We had a dialect coach, who has also acted in this one. Then I also played a beggar, and the makeup and prosthetics went behind the look, which was another huge task to achieve. It took me around 4 hours to put up and remove the makeup, but it was satisfying."

Watch the trailer of Vimal Khanna

Sunny Hinduja on OTT, and why he calls himself a terrible actor

The Family Man laughingly admits, "OTT mere liye hi bana hai." This is because he recalls how his several projects went unnoticed, unreleased. "After Shaapit and Cycle Kick, I wasn't getting good work. I didn't have work for 5-6 years. Even after the OTT boom, I was jobless. But after The Aspirants, things change for good. I have no complaints. God designed my journey in a way that it made me stronger and wiser."

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Sunny further reveals that he always wanted to be an actor, but surprisingly, he was a 'bad actor'. Sunny asserts, "When I was 7, I realised that I wanted to become an actor. I was good at studies, but I was a pathetic actor. Pathetic is also an understatement. I joined FTII and had read Nasseruddin Shah's interviews to prepare myself. Naseer saab is also an FTII alumnus, and he said, '10 saal toh acting samajne mein lag jaate hai'. So I was prepared, but yes, after a point, I got frustrated when there was no work. Thankfully, I had my people who stood with me, and I celebrated my failures with them."

When Sunny got replaced from the Hollywood project, he couldn't afford a pizza

Rejections and replacements are part and parcel of an actor's life. However, it is a heartbreaker when you lose a big opportunity, something which even Sunny faced. "I was going to play Abdul in Victoria & Abdul. It was almost locked. I even met the director, who came all the way from the US. 4-6 stage auditions hue. But then woh nahi hua, aur phir humne decided kiya 'chalo pizza mangate hai' (laughs). He further adds, "Account mein bhi jitne paise the, woh kam pad rahe the, toh phir humne kisi se le ke mangwaya. But we wanted to celebrate sadness. Khushi toh sab manate hi hai. So that's how we have gone through. But I'm glad with the love, respect, and opportunities I've earned through my work."