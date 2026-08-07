Exclusive: Sunny Deol on whether his Pakistani fans will be glad that Batwara 1947 isn't anti-Pakistan: 'They're looking at you from...'

Sunny Deol comments on the reception he's expecting from Pakistani fans for Batwara 1947. In Rajkumar Santoshi's film he's playing a Muslim, who migrates to Pakistan, and protects an Indian woman. This is little different from his previous blockbusters, including Gadar and Border franchises.

Sunny Deol will soon be arriving in cinemas with another roar, named Batwara 1947. Ahead of the release, Sunny, along with Preity Zinta and director Rajkumar Santoshi, joined the media for a special interaction. Sunny is known for helming blockbusters with patriotic themes. Border, Gadar, Gadar 2, The Hero, and now Border 2 are among the successful films where Sunny is seen protecting India from Pakistan, or bringing back his loved one from the neighbouring country. His films were criticised for being Pakistan-bashing. In the upcoming action-drama, Sunny plays a Muslim character who migrates from India to Pakistan and protects an Indian woman (Shabana Azmi) from the opposing force.

Sunny on his Pakistani fans' reaction to Batwara 1947

DNA asked Sunny if he thinks that his fans from Pakistan would be glad, as this time he's creating havoc in their country, uprooting any handpump, and projecting a less-discussed side of Pakistanis. Sunny heard the question calmly, and then replied, "Dekhiye, fans are always there. They love you, no matter what. It (the India-Pakistan rivalry) is some journalism, some political mishmash that changes the narrative. Jo actually cinegoer hota hai, jo actual insaan hota hai, un mein yeh sab cheezein nahi hoti. Woh bas film dekh rahe hote hai."

Sunny further added that even he heard the narrative of his film being tagged anti-Pakistan, and said, "Main toh sunata aa raha hu ki aise-aise hai. But when I travel, and wherever I go, we meet all kinds of people. Kaha-kaha se nahi fans hai. They're looking at you from any other point of view. They love you because you've played a character that has related to them. That's why they love you. Usse zyada kuch hota nahi hai."

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About Batwara 1947

Produced by Aamir Khan under Aamir Khan Productions, Batwara 1947 is directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. It also stars Karan Deol, Ali Zafar, Shabana Azmi, and Abhimanyu Singh in key roles. Batwara 1947 will be released in cinemas on August 14, 2026.