Exclusive | Suniel Shetty on Border 2, Ahan Shetty getting compared to him after film release: 'Baap-baap hota hai'

While promoting his new entrepreneur-reality show, Bharat Ke Super Founders, Suniel Shetty opened up about his excitement of Border 2, and his son Ahan Shetty, taking the legacy forward with the sequel to iconic Border.

Actor, entrepreneur Suniel Shetty has high hopes that his son Ahan Shetty will shine like a phoenix with the upcoming movie Border 2. For the unversed, Suniel played the iconic role of Bhairon Singh in Border (1997), and in the spiritual sequel, Ahan is playing a Navy officer. While promoting his new show Bharat Ke Super Founders, which is currently streaming on Amazon MX Player, Suniel shares his views on Ahan getting compared to him after Border 2 release, and also recalls his father's contribution in their lives.

Suniel Shetty on Ahan Shetty in Border 2

Sharing his views on Ahan taking the legacy forward with Border 2, Suniel adds, "Iss bada kuch aur ho hi nahi sakta. I feel he's blessed. Mujhe blessing thi ki mujhe Border jaise film mili. Aaj Ahan is blessed that he got Border 2. I played a part of BSF (Border Security Force). He's playing a part in the Navy. The fact is that we're part of the Indian forces."

Also read: Border 2 box office prediction day 1: Sunny Deol's film secures 5000 screens, to beat Dhurandhar, Chhaava's advance booking, will score above Rs 30 crore opening

Suniel Shetty connecting Border with Bharat Ke Super Founders

Suniel Shetty also finds an interesting connection between Border and his new reality show. "Border 2 aur Bharat Ke Super Founders ke beech ek achi similarity bhi hai. Waha fauj ke represent ka mauka mila tha. Yaha Bharat ko represent karne ka mauka hai. Yeh agar humari seemao ko safe rakh rahe hai toh humari koshish yehi hai ki humare founders, investors ke through, ki hum humari economy ko stable rakhenge. Intension ek hi hai, India first, everything else second," asserts Suniel.

Suniel Shetty on Ahan Shetty facing comparison with him

The veteran action hero is aware that Ahan will be compared to him after Border 2 is released. Speaking about the same, he says, "I think Ahan ne ek statement diya tha- 'Baap-baap hi hota hai'. Usse badi statement ho hi nahi sakti. Jab bete ne hi admit kiya ki baap-baap hi hai. Main jitna bhi business karu, apne pita ke saath apne aap ko compare kar hi nahi sakta. Kyuki woh bina paise ke, bina education ke, 9 saal ke umar mein bhaag ke aaye, humare liye foundation banaya. Toh main kuch bhi karu, kya main apne pitaji se apne aap ko compare kar sakta hu? Impossible. Agar main compare bhi karu, toh I'm a fool to do that."

Suniel Shetty remembers his father- Veerapa Shetty

In an emotional conversation, Suniel remembers his father, Veerapa Shetty, and recalls his contribution. Suniel asserts, "Ahan realises ki foundation papa ka hai, grandpapa ka hai. Ek South Indian father jisne kaha ki 'Beta you've one life to live, give it your best shot, lekin, craft ke saath mazak mat karna. Tumhari USP kya hai woh dekh lena, aur apne business se, apne craft se, waise pyaar karna jaise tu apne bache se pyaar karega'. I think that was the simplest and best advice my father told me. Love your work, like your own child, and it will pay you back."