Ahead of the Kya Zamana Tha concert, Subhash Ghai revealed in an exclusive interview with DNA that Ishq Bina from Taal is closest to his heart, and shared why he chose Mithoon to reimagine his iconic musical legacy. The concert will take place in Mumbai on December 11.

Subhash Ghai and Mithoon are uniting for a musical extravaganza, Kya Zamana Tha: Subhash Ghai's Musical Legacy Reimagined by Mithoon. The concert will celebrate the legendary filmmaker's cinematic and musical legacy, bringing some of his most memorable songs to the stage in a new live format. Ahead of the show, Subhash Ghai had an interaction with DNA, where he picked the song closest to his heart, shared how he envisioned Kya Zamana Tha, and why he picked Mithoon to reimagining his musical legacy.

Ghai has given Hindi cinema some of its most memorable soundtracks, with films such as Karz, Hero, Taal and Pardes leaving behind songs that continue to resonate with audiences across generations. When asked if he has any particular song that holds the most personal significance for him, the filmmaker picked Ishq Bina from Taal, saying, "That is a very difficult question because every song has a different memory attached to it. But if I had to choose one, I would say Ishq Bina from Taal. It represents so much of what I believe cinema and music should achieve together. It is not merely a romantic song; it carries longing, spirituality, vulnerability and the emotional complexity of love. The composition by AR Rahman, the lyrics by Anand Bakshi and the way it was visualised came together beautifully. For me, it represents the power of music to express emotions that words alone cannot capture. However, I must say that every song I have made has its own place in my heart."

Talking about how Kya Zamaana Tha took shape and what made Mithoon the ideal choice to reinterpret his musical legacy for a new generation, Ghai told DNA, "The idea emerged from a desire to revisit the music that has been such an important part of my cinematic journey. I have been fortunate to work with extraordinary composers and lyricists, and the songs we created together have travelled across generations. I wanted to bring them back to audiences in a format that would allow them to experience the magic of those melodies all over again. Mithoon was an interesting choice because I found in him a deep sensitivity towards melody and emotion. I have seen his work and he is extremely passionate and belongs to a different musical generation, and that is precisely what makes the collaboration exciting. I want him to bring a fresh musical perspective without losing the essence of the original compositions. Kya Zamana Tha is about celebrating the past while making it relevant to the present."

Featuring a 70-member orchestra, Kya Zamana Tha concert is scheduled to take place on December 11 at Jio World Garden, Mumbai, with celebrated singers including Kavita Krishnamurti, Ila Arun, Anuradha Paudwal, Hariharan, Alka Yagnik and Sukhwinder Singh set to be part of the celebration. Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff and Anupam Kher are also expected to recreate iconic scenes from Ghai's filmography. The mega event is presented by Mukta Arts and EVA Live, powered by Mastercard, and the tickets are available exclusively on District by Zomato.

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