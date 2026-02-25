FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Martin Short's daughter Katherine Short found dead at her Los Angeles home in apparent suicide, she was just 42

Exclusive: Shubh Mahurat of Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda's two wedding ceremonies out! Telugu rituals will happen at...

IND vs ZIM: Why Sanju Samson could come in for Abhishek Sharma in must-win Chennai game - All you need to know

VIROSH wedding: Inside photos and videos from Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda's sangeet, haldi ceremony

Which five OTT platforms have been blocked by Government for streaming 'obscene' content? Check list here

CUET UG 2026: Registration opens, last day to apply tomorrow, check direct link, steps to apply here

England’s thrilling win over Pakistan pushes ICC to brink of rare 51-year record amid Asian teams struggles

SC refuses to ban Yadav Ji Ki Love Story, says Ghooskhor Pandat case was different: 'Title not derogatory to Yadav community'

Who is Vivek Banzal? BSNL director under fire after 50 officials deputed for lavish Prayagraj trip

Delhi teen released after being arrested for ramming Thar into i20 killing a tourist in Goa, here’s what happened

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Martin Short's daughter Katherine Short found dead at her Los Angeles home in apparent suicide, she was just 42

Martin Short's daughter Katherine Short found dead at Los Angeles home

Exclusive: Shubh Mahurat of Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda's two wedding ceremonies out! Telugu rituals will happen at...

Exclusive: Shubh Mahurat of Rashmika, Vijay's two wedding ceremonies out!

IND vs ZIM: Why Sanju Samson could come in for Abhishek Sharma in must-win Chennai game - All you need to know

IND vs ZIM: Why Sanju Samson could come in for Abhishek Sharma in must-win Chenn

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From winning BAFTA for Boong to playing Ravi Shankar in The Beatles, 5 times Farhan Akhtar truly represented pop culture

From winning BAFTA for Boong to playing Ravi Shankar in The Beatles, 5 times

From Border 2 to Kohrra 2: Four times Mona Singh charmed audience with her scenestealer performances

From Border 2 to Kohhra 2: Five scenestealer performances by Mona Singh

VIROSH wedding: Step inside Rashmika Mandanna's sasural, Vijay Deverakonda’s luxurious house | See pics

VIROSH wedding: Step inside Rashmika Mandanna's sasural, Vijay Deverakonda’s

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Exclusive: Shubh Mahurat of Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda's two wedding ceremonies out! Telugu rituals will happen at...

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are getting married in two rituals, the Telugu and the Coorg. Read on to know the shubh mahurat of the wedding ceremonies.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Feb 25, 2026, 06:38 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Exclusive: Shubh Mahurat of Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda's two wedding ceremonies out! Telugu rituals will happen at...
Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda wedding: The star lovers will become one forever in a matter of a few hours. Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda will get married on February 26 at ITC Momentos, Udaipur, and the pre-wedding rituals are going on in full swing. The families and friends of the couple are busy celebrating their big moment, and DNA India got an exclusive scoop on the shubh mahurat of VIROSH's wedding. As per the source, the couple are having not one, but two wedding ceremonies- Telugu rituals and Coorg wedding. However, there will be a gap of hours between the two rituals, and the couple will take the wedding vows twice. 

Shubh Mahurat of VIROSH

As per the insider, Rashmika and Vijay will first tie the knot as per the Telugu rituals, and the wedding will take place at 8 am. Hours after the Telugu wedding, Vijay and Rashmika will again get married as per the Coorg ritual and traditions. The Coorg wedding ceremony will take place during the sunset, between 5 and 6 pm. Intersting isn't it? Well, that's not all, DNA India will get you the exclusive moments from the wedding rituals, dipped in love, captured in the picturesque location. 

Also read: Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda announce their 'wedding of VIROSH': A look at their relationship timeline, they first met at...

Lokah star Kalyani Priyadarshan attends The Wedding of VIROSH

Kalyani Priyadarshan, the breakthrough star of Kannada superhit Lokah Chapter One: Chandra, is among the guests attending the pre-wedding festivities and the main wedding ceremonies. The pre-wedding ceremonies kick-started with a poolside volleyball match, followed by a Japanese food treat, a cricket match under the Virosh Premier League, and the Sangeet ceremony. Among the other attendees, Vijay's Pelli Choopulu director Tharun Bhascker and actor Eesha Rebba were spotted arriving together at Udaipur airport. Stylist Shravya Varma, who is also close to the couple, was spotted arriving too. Actor Ashika Ranganath and director-actor Rahul Ravindran, who directed Rashmika’s The Girlfriend, also joined them.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Martin Short's daughter Katherine Short found dead at her Los Angeles home in apparent suicide, she was just 42
Martin Short's daughter Katherine Short found dead at Los Angeles home
Exclusive: Shubh Mahurat of Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda's two wedding ceremonies out! Telugu rituals will happen at...
Exclusive: Shubh Mahurat of Rashmika, Vijay's two wedding ceremonies out!
IND vs ZIM: Why Sanju Samson could come in for Abhishek Sharma in must-win Chennai game - All you need to know
IND vs ZIM: Why Sanju Samson could come in for Abhishek Sharma in must-win Chenn
VIROSH wedding: Inside photos and videos from Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda's sangeet, haldi ceremony
VIROSH wedding: Inside photos and videos from Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakon
Which five OTT platforms have been blocked by Government for streaming 'obscene' content? Check list here
Which five OTT platforms have been blocked for streaming 'obscene' content?
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From winning BAFTA for Boong to playing Ravi Shankar in The Beatles, 5 times Farhan Akhtar truly represented pop culture
From winning BAFTA for Boong to playing Ravi Shankar in The Beatles, 5 times
From Border 2 to Kohrra 2: Four times Mona Singh charmed audience with her scenestealer performances
From Border 2 to Kohhra 2: Five scenestealer performances by Mona Singh
VIROSH wedding: Step inside Rashmika Mandanna's sasural, Vijay Deverakonda’s luxurious house | See pics
VIROSH wedding: Step inside Rashmika Mandanna's sasural, Vijay Deverakonda’s
From Nita Ambani to Shloka Mehta: Ambani family stuns in elegant outfits at grand wedding celebration | See pics
From Nita Ambani to Shloka Mehta: Ambani family stuns in elegant outfits
Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani's mother Kokilaben Ambani celebrates 92nd birthday in graceful lime-green saree: Family moments, expensive gifts, hand-foot casting | See pics
Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani's mother Kokilaben Ambani celebrates 92nd birthday
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement