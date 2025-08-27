Exclusive | Sonu Sood on how Lord Ganesha impacted his life, saved him from...: 'I came from Punjab, without any connections, then...'

On the first day of Ganesh Chaturthi, Sonu Sood opens up about celebrating Lord Ganesha at his home and Vignaharta's significance in his life.

As the Ganesh Chaturthi celebration begins, Sonu Sood welcomes Bappa to his home and joins DNA India for a quick chat on the significance Lord Ganesha has in his life. Excerpts from the conversation.

Q. Tell us about this year's Ganesh Chaturthi festivities. What have you prayed for yourself, your family, and others?

A. I've always been a follower of Bappa. I feel he's truly Vignanharta, not just by doing things himself, but he chooses the people to be with. I think he has chosen me, and this year I also pray to Bappa to please keep on guiding me to bring smiles and make the journey special.

Q. Lord Ganesha is known as Vignanharta. Do you remember any moment where you felt stuck, but Bappa's devotion saved you from the trouble?

A. Every day, every single time, every moment of my life. Whenever I feel low, I think Bappa is the one who will come and tell me, 'not to worry, I'm there for you,' and everything gets resolved in no time. I think Bappa makes everyone feel special with his blessings.

Q. The biggest miracle you noticed ever since you welcomed Bappa into the house?

A. I'm someone who came from Punjab, without any connections. Never knew any single soul, and Bappa made everything so special. So Bappa is my guiding force, who has always helped me.

Q. Before we leave, tell us about your next project?

A. It's very, very special. It's already in the final stage of the announcement, and I'll share it with the world with Bappa's blessings very, very soon. On the work front, Sonu Sood was last seen in Fateh.