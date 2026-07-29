Exclusive: Sohail Khan's ex-wife Seema Sajdeh REVEALS real reason for taking quick exit from Alliance, admits 'it's time to move on'

Seema Sajdeh was a surprise entrant in Kunal Kemmu's Alliance. In the presence of her ex-husband, Sohail Khan, Seema displayed her gameplay but quit the show within a week. Read on to know why.

Fashion designer, entrepreneur, and Sohail Khan's ex-wife Seema Sajdeh opened up about her brief stint at Alliance and why it ended earlier than we expected. Kunal Kemmu-hosted Alliance is heading towards its final leg, and Sohail is among the top contenders, giving a tough fight to Kushal Tandon, Ruhee Dosani, Aly Goni, Arslan Goni, and Mini Mathur. The reality show had plenty of interesting twists and turns. One of them was the entry of Seema Sajdeh. She entered a week after Sohail, and her presence was expected to cause more Kalesh in the house. However, we get to see two mature parents who have made peace with their past, and they continue remaining friends, co-parenting their kid.

Why did Seema Sajdeh have to quit Alliance?

Within a week, Seema's journey in the game came to a halt, and it left many contestants shocked, including Sohail. Seema recently shared her views about Alliance and why it ended so early. Seema revealed, "I play games for fun, but my injury in the first week really got me down. I had just entered the game and was still trying to find my footing, understand the dynamics, and get comfortable. So, the injury did affect me emotionally as well. But I tried to pick myself up and enjoy the journey for what it was.”

Seema believes in moving on with good memories

The talented businesswoman admitted that, like others, even she wanted to stay till the grand finale. Summarizing her journey, Seema added, "I think I have achieved what I wanted from this experience. I made friends, I experienced something completely new, and I got to know myself better." She continued, Of course, everyone wants to stay till the end, but I am also someone who believes in knowing when it is time to move on. I am leaving with no bitterness and with a lot of good memories."