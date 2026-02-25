FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Exclusive: Shubh Mahurat of Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda's two wedding ceremonies out! Telugu rituals will happen at...

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are getting married in two rituals, the Telugu and the Coorg. Read on to know the shubh mahurat of the wedding ceremonies.

Simran Singh

Updated : Feb 25, 2026, 06:38 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Exclusive: Shubh Mahurat of Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda's two wedding ceremonies out! Telugu rituals will happen at...
Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda wedding: The star lovers will become one forever in a matter of a few hours. Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda will get married on February 26 at ITC Momentos, Udaipur, and the pre-wedding rituals are going on in full swing. The families and friends of the couple are busy celebrating their big moment, and DNA India got an exclusive scoop on the shubh mahurat of VIROSH's wedding. As per the source, the couple are having not one, but two wedding ceremonies- Telugu rituals and Coorg wedding. However, there will be a gap of hours between the two rituals, and the couple will take the wedding vows twice. 

Shubh Mahurat of VIROSH

As per the insider, Rashmika and Vijay will first tie the knot as per the Telugu rituals, and the wedding will take place at 8 am. Hours after the Telugu wedding, Vijay and Rashmika will again get married as per the Coorg ritual and traditions. The Coorg wedding ceremony will take place during the sunset, between 5 and 6 pm. Intersting isn't it? Well, that's not all, DNA India will get you the exclusive moments from the wedding rituals, dipped in love, captured in the picturesque location. 

Also read: Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda announce their 'wedding of VIROSH': A look at their relationship timeline, they first met at...

Lokah star Kalyani Priyadarshan attends The Wedding of VIROSH

Kalyani Priyadarshan, the breakthrough star of Kannada superhit Lokah Chapter One: Chandra, is among the guests attending the pre-wedding festivities and the main wedding ceremonies. The pre-wedding ceremonies kick-started with a poolside volleyball match, followed by a Japanese food treat, a cricket match under the Virosh Premier League, and the Sangeet ceremony. Among the other attendees, Vijay's Pelli Choopulu director Tharun Bhascker and actor Eesha Rebba were spotted arriving together at Udaipur airport. Stylist Shravya Varma, who is also close to the couple, was spotted arriving too. Actor Ashika Ranganath and director-actor Rahul Ravindran, who directed Rashmika’s The Girlfriend, also joined them.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
