Exclusive | Shresta Iyer says Lock Upp 2 'is not my cup of tea', slams 'fake' Harshad Chopda, explains why he don't deserve to win show

Shreyas Iyer's sister, Shresta Iyer, joins DNA India soon after getting evicted from Lock Upp 2, revealing why Shreya Kalra is better than Harshad Chopda.

Indian cricketer Shreyas Iyer's sister, Shresta Iyer, became the first contestant to be eliminated from Lock Upp 2. Although the choreographer and social media influencer tried to put forward her game, she got eliminated in the first week itself. Soon after the exit, Shresta Iyer joined DNA India for an exclusive interaction, discussing it all. Excerpts from the conversation.

Q: It felt like you were just getting started. Everyone has eliminated you. How do you look back on your journey?

A: I'm very happy about my journey. Because I realized one thing: this show is not meant for me. I feel I'm just... These captive reality shows are not my cup of tea. I'm very happy about my journey and the opportunity Netflix and Balaji gave me. I'm happy to just be back home.

Q: People are fighting to stay in the game. They're revealing each other's secrets. They're even discussing sexuality. I'm talking about Shreya. How much can someone fall for a game?

A: I feel I never had a good bond with anyone. But yes, if you ask me about comfort zone, I felt it with Dheeraj and Sunita. And I enjoyed hanging out with Pam. I think she's one of the real people in the game. As far as Shreya's secrets are concerned, I think the game is all about your secrets and how you hide your secrets and don't tell anyone. So, this game was already told to us that this is a game of secrets and you have to keep your secrets safe no matter what. Everyone's game plan is different. Some people think this is my game plan, and they like it. So, I don't think we are anybody to comment on that.

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But I would just say that what Shreya did was wrong. I'll tell you why. Because what happened about her bisexuality happened backstage even though the game hadn't even started. She overheard it. Yeah, she overheard it because that conversation was going on between Ikta ma'am and Akansha, and we were not even a part of that conversation. We were a little away from the two of them, and she overheard it, and she used it against her in the game. If Akansha had told her during the game that this is one of my secrets and if she used it against her, then okay. We can understand. But this happened outside the game, even though the game hadn't even started.

Q: Who do you think will set a bad example if he wins the lock-up?

A: A bad example? I feel it'll be Harshad because I think he's very fake in the show. I think his acting journey is still going on. It feels like he's shooting a movie, and if someone says cut, his reality will come out. So, I feel he's still in his acting zone.

Everyone else is doing well. Everyone's performances are good. Everyone is trying, and so is Harshad. He's trying his best, but I just think that he's very fake. So, if he wins the lock-up and if he reveals his reality in the next 3-4 weeks, it's a different story. But I think he looks very fake to me. He's not what he looks like. He has a lot more that he hasn't shown yet. So, I think if he wins, he'll set a bad example.