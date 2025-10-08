Exclusive | Shoojit Sircar reacts to Deepika Padukone's exit from Spirit, Kalki 2; comments on her 'professionalism': 'We should be respecting..'

Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar has reacted to Deepika Padukone's professionalism being questioned after getting removed from Kalki Part 2 and Spirit, and stood in her defence.

Deepika Padukone has been in the headlines ever since she was dropped from Kalki Part 2. This was the second jolt to the actress after getting replaced by Triptii Dimri in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit. The makers of Kalki Part 2 cited 'commitment issues' in their official statement, questioning the professionalism of the actress. However, filmmaker Shoojit Sircar has stood in support of DP and emphasised 'respecting boundaries'.

Recently, Shoojit attended a special session at FICCI Frames 2025 with Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Ram Madhavani and Rahul Mitra, discussing Bollywood’s Narrative Reset with OTT, AI and other challenges. After the session, DNA India had a quick chat with Shoojit, asking him to share his views on Deepika Padukone's professionalism, getting questioned after being dropped from two pan-India films. The Vicky Donor director said, "I respect every individual's subjective decisions for what they do. I respect what...I don't know what the whole story is all about."

When explained that she's been removed from two huge films- Spirit and Kalki Part 2, due to her demands, including limited-hours shifts, the Sardar Udham director said, "That's fine, we should be respecting an individual's boundaries. So, uski poori respect karni chaiye. Main karta hoon."

Shoojit has worked with Deepika in the superhit Piku. Ask him about his take on Deepika's professionalism, and the director instantly says, "Brilliant, she's just brilliant as a professional actor. She's brilliant."

Deepika Padukone on 'ruffling' feathers with key players

After the controversy, Deepika was featured in IMDb's special list. Actress features in the 4th spot, amongst the actors with The Most Popular Titles in 25 years of Indian cinema (2000-2025). Speaking about the same, she added, "From the very beginning, I was never afraid to ask questions, ruffle feathers, walk a more difficult path and challenge the status quo in order to reshape the mould we have all been expected to fit into."