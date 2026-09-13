Exclusive: Shashwat Sachdev's debut live IP Future Machine sparks $50 million bidding war as London, Dubai venues vie for world premiere

Shashwat Sachdev's celebrated scores from Uri, The Ba***ds of Bollywood and Dhurandhar will be reimagined for his live IP Future Machine, which has been conceived as an immersive audio-visual spectacle combining cinematic music, electronic beats and live performance.

Two-time National Award-winning composer-producer Shashwat Sachdev is making his debut in the live entertainment space with Future Machine, a large-scale audio-visual touring property that has already triggered a bidding war among international venues. The live IP is reportedly being pegged at a business valuation of $50 million, or roughly Rs 420 crore.

The project comes just days after Sachdev has been confirmed to compose the entire score for Mohanlal's upcoming film Operation Ganga. According to sources familiar with the development, major international venues, including London's O2 Arena and Dubai's Coca-Cola Arena, are currently in negotiations to secure the exclusive rights to host the world premiere of Future Machine.

Unlike a conventional concert, Future Machine has been conceived as an immersive audio-visual spectacle combining cinematic music, electronic beats and live performance. The production will bring together music, theatrical movement, elaborate lighting and distinctive stage design to create a unified visual and sonic experience.

A source close to the development states, "Moving away from standard concerts, Future Machine is a brand-new live experience that blends cinematic music, electronic beats and live performers. The show is built entirely around musical composition, artistic lighting, distinct staging and movement to create a completely immersive world. By mixing the emotional story of a theatrical musical with the high-energy visuals of a massive international EDM festival, this project is designed as a globally scalable arena export designed to redefine how premium Indian art is experienced on the world stage."

The production is set to feature a 100-member live ensemble, along with Dutch visual designers who have worked with global electronic music acts such as Anyma and Skrillex. Sachdev's celebrated scores from Uri, Phillauri, The Ba***ds of Bollywood and Dhurandhar will reportedly be reimagined for the live format.

The proposed production combines a full orchestra and choir with high-end sound design, advanced technology, large-scale visuals, stage pageantry and guest performers. The makers are positioning the property as a premium arena experience capable of travelling across international markets.

Sachdev's commercial track record is also being cited as a key factor behind the project's valuation. His work on the Dhurandhar duology alone is said to have generated a streaming ecosystem value of Rs 325 crore ($39 million), further strengthening the market interest around his music catalogue and live IP.

While Sachdev's team has yet to officially comment on the reported negotiations, the competition among prominent international venues has placed Future Machine among the most closely watched live entertainment projects emerging from India.

READ | Shashwat Sachdev generates Rs 325 crore for Indian music ecosystem through Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar duology