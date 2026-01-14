FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Exclusive: Shaad Randhawa on success and criticism of Saiyaara, Deewaniyat, Dhurandhar, missing out this role in Murder 2, Mastii 4 debacle

Director Mohit Suri's lucky charm, actor Shaad Randhawa, discusses the success and criticism of his two blockbusters, Saiyaara and Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat. He also recalls his journey as an outsider, making it big in Bollywood, and lots more.

Simran Singh

Updated : Jan 14, 2026, 05:43 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Exclusive: Shaad Randhawa on success and criticism of Saiyaara, Deewaniyat, Dhurandhar, missing out this role in Murder 2, Mastii 4 debacle
Shaad Randhawa
    Actor Shaad Randhawa, the lucky charm of Mohit Suri, had a rocking 2025. First, he registered his presence among the audience with the romantic blockbuster Saiyaara. Despite 4-5 scene role, moviegoers remembered his role, and that speaks volumes about his on-screen persona. Secondly, he was seen playing a crucial role in Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, another romantic drama, that went on to surprise everyone. It's been almost two decades, 19 years to be precise, and Shaad has become a face of trust for filmmakers. Amid his busy schedule, Shaad joins DNA India, discussing his career, the hits and misses, in a candid chat.

    Q: You had a superb year in 2025. How do you look upon the success of Saiyaara and Deewaniyat, and your performances in them? 

    A: I'm thankful to the audience. I've got 2 superhits in a year, and my role got such love from the public. In Saiyaara, I had a minimum 5-10 min role, but the audience remembered me; that's an achievement by itself. In Deewaniyat, I got such extreme reactions. They were overwhelmed, and so was I, hearing them. God is very kind. Mehnat bhi rang la rahi hai (laughs).

    Q: Despite being huge hits, Saiyara and Deewaniyat were criticised for being excessive. How do you respond to criticism?

    A: It's normal to be critical. Thanks to digital media, everyone has an opinion these days. There will be both admirers and detractors of any work of art. What the majority feels is what counts. When a movie succeeds, the audience's opinion is evident, as evidenced by statistics and patterns.

    Q: So you're completely unaffected by criticism?

    A: Reasonable criticism is always acknowledged. Forced criticism, however, is a necessary part of the process. No movie has ever been immune to criticism. Whether the majority of people could relate to it is what counts.
    Q: Like Dhurandhar, which is still being nitpicked despite massive love?

    A: Exactly. When crores of people are celebrating a film, a few negative opinions don’t matter. The verdict is strong. That’s what counts.

    Q: How was your experience working with newcomers like Aneet Padda and Ahaan Pandey?

    A: They were extremely respectful, professional, warm, and well-prepared. Honestly, it didn’t feel like their first film. This generation has grown up in front of cameras, so they are very natural and confident.

    Q: Your first film was Woh Lamhe in 2006. Tell us about your journey into acting?

    A: I struggled a lot. I used to visit producers’ offices regularly, especially the Bhatt camp. I kept following up and eventually met Mohit Suri. After Kalyug, he promised me a break, which turned out to be a negative role. At that time, villains stayed villains, but I took the chance,did Woh Lamhe and the film worked well.

    Q: You were almost part of Murder 2, right?

    A: I really wanted to do the villain’s role, but Mohit felt I didn’t suit it. He was very clear, and Prashant Narayanan was perfect for it. Mohit has great clarity of vision.

    Q: Weren't you afraid of getting typecast as 'hero's friend'? Didn’t people warn you about it?

    A: Acting is my passion. I never looked at roles as hero or side roles. I just love acting. It’s a business, yes, but as long as I get to perform honestly, I’m happy. I do every role with my heart and leave the rest to destiny and the audience.

    Q: You were also a part of Mastii 4, but the film flopped. Why do you think that happened?

    A: Maybe the genre didn’t connect anymore. Audience tastes have evolved. Comedy has changed; people now consume a lot of content online. Sometimes, despite effort and love, the audience just says they want something different.

    Q: Do you feel romance is making a comeback now?

    A: Definitely. Films like Saiyara and Deewaniya show that. At the end of the day, the audience decides. If something doesn’t work, everyone goes back to the drawing board.

    Q: Awarapan 2 is being made. Any chance of you being part of it?

    A: There haven’t been any talks yet, but I’m excited to see what they do with the film.

    Q: What’s next for you?

    A: I’ve started shooting for Sooraj Barjatya’s film with Ayushmann Khurrana. It’s been amazing. Working with Sooraj ji was a dream come true, even though it was just for a few days.

    Q: Can you tell us about your role?

    A: I can’t reveal much, but it’s very different from what I’ve done before. It’s a sweet role and definitely special.

