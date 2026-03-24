Exclusive: Saurabh Shukla admits he didn't had courage to approch Dimple Kapadia for Jab Khuli Kitaab: 'I was sure she will refuse'

Sourabh Shukla's directorial Jab Khuli Kitaab is getting praises on Z5. But do you know that Saurabh Shukla was hesitant to approach Dimple Kapadia? Read on to know why.

Filmmaker and actor Saurabh Shukla recently opened up about the casting journey of his film Jab Khuli Kitaab, which is currently streaming on Hindi ZEE5. The film has been earning appreciation for its warm, character-driven storytelling and a unique portrayal of love, marriage and relationships.

During a recent interaction, Shukla shared that while Pankaj Kapur was always his first choice for the role, he initially did not even imagine approaching Dimple Kapadia for the film. According to him, her stature as a legendary star made him believe she might not be interested in the project.

Saurabh Shukla on why he didn't have the courage to approach Dimple Kapadia

Speaking about his hesitation, Shukla said, “About Dimple, I didn't have the courage to think that she would do this film. Because she has been such a big star.” When he was eventually asked to send her the script, he admitted that he was convinced it would be turned down. “I was told to send the script. I sent the script. And I was sure that it would be refused.”

Dimple Kapadia's reaction after Sourabh Shukla approached her for Jab Khuli Kitaab

However, the response he received took him by surprise. Recalling the moment, he shared, “The third day she called me. She said, ‘Saurabhji, I am Dimple Kapadia. I read your script. I am doing the film. And no one else will do this role. I will do it.”

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For Shukla, the moment became one of the most rewarding parts of the film’s journey, as he believes Kapadia brought an unmatched depth and beauty to the character, elevating the story in ways he had hoped for. Jab Khuli Kitaab is currently streaming on Hindi Z5.