Exclusive: Sanjeeda Shaikh reflects on working in Dhamaal 4, explains why Arshad Warsi is 'best actor we have today' in comedy

Sanjeeda Shaikh will soon be sharing the screen with Arshad Warsi in Dhamaal 4. The actress shares her experience of joining the madcap gang, and also reflects on her on-screen husband.

Actress Sanjeeda Shaikh opens up about joining the troupe of Dhamaal and also shares her thoughts about her co-star Arshad Warsi. In the trailer, Sanjeeda gave audiences a quick glimpse of her fun side. Her effortless camaraderie with Arshad Warsi has further added to the anticipation around the film. Marking her entry into one of Bollywood's most loved comedy franchises with its fourth installment and sharing screen space with Arshad for the first time, the actress expresses her excitement to be a part of the film.

'Arshad is the best actor in comedy': Sanjeeda claims

Reflecting on her experience of working with Arshad Warsi, Sanjeeda went on to claim that Munna Bhai MBBS actor is the best in artiste in today's time. She shares, "Arshad Warsi is one of the best what we have today, especially when it comes to effortless comic timing. He’s very spontaneous…he’s somebody who can create comedy just by reacting; there’s so much to learn from him…there’s so much chaos, banter, and a lot of unexpected moments between the couple, which, as an audience, it will be a roller coaster ride."

The ensemble cast of Dhamaal 4

Promising a rib-tickling entertainer for audiences of all ages, Dhamaal 4 brings together an ensemble cast featuring Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Jaaved Jaaferi, and Sanjay Mishra, along with Esha Gupta, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Anjali Anand, Upendra Limaye, Vijay Patkar and Ravi Kishan.

Dhamaal 4 is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series, in association with Devgn Films, a T-Series Films, Maruti International, Panorama Studios production. Dhamaal 4 is the fourth instalment in the franchise, which was started with Dhamaal (2007), followed by Double Dhamaal (2011), and Total Dhamaal 4 (2019). Dhamaal 4 is directed by Indra Kumar and produced by Ajay Devgn, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Indra Kumar, Anand Pandit, and Kumar Mangat Pathak. Dhamaal 4 releases in cinemas on 10th July, 2026.

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