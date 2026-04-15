Exclusive | Sameer on death of music in Bollywood, why Gen-Z's melodies fail to connect: 'Shor bahut badh gaya hai'

Veteran lyricist Sameen Anjaan joins DNA India for an exclusive conversation, discussing the downfall of Bollywood music.

Veteran lyricist Sameer Anjaan has opened up about the declining quality of Bollywood music, calling Gen-Z melodies “jarring noise.” After launching his music platform for aspiring talent, he spoke to DNA India about the key mistakes by composers and filmmakers that, according to him, led to this downfall.

Sameer on giving a platform to aspiring singers

Sameer recently launched a free platform, Aumora Music, giving the launchpad to aspiring singers across India. In an exclusive chat, Sameer shares his vision with us, and says, "Jo talent bhatak rahe hai, jinhe koi platform nahi mil raha apna talent dikhane ka. Meri yeh koshish hai ki main apne music label se unhe woh platform du, unhe jodu, ek nayi soch, naye josh aur veterans ke experience ke saath kuch creat kiya jaye. Iss platform se main aspiring singers ke sapne poore karna chahta hoon (For the aspiring talents—those who are unable to find a platform to showcase their skills—it is my endeavour to provide them with that very platform through my music label. I aim to bring them together so that, with a fresh perspective, renewed energy, and the invaluable experience of veterans, we can create something truly special. Through this platform, I aspire to help aspiring singers fulfil their dreams)."

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Sameer's venture is free of cost

Sameer emphasises the fact that his platform is free of charge, and explains how talents can utilise the platform, "I want to make it absolutely clear that we will not be charging any money. There are no admission or joining fees whatsoever. All we are looking for is hardworking talent. They should meet us. We will record their songs, distribute them globally across streaming platforms through our PDL network, and we will also pay them royalties. We simply seek talented individuals who possess self-belief."

Sameer on the depressing state of music in Bollywood

Speaking about the current state of Bollywood music, Sameer said he struggles to connect with Gen-Z trends. “Aaj kal shor bahut badh gaya hai. Sound mein shabd kho gaye hain,” he remarked, adding that lyrics are increasingly being sidelined by overpowering music. According to him, this shift has impacted not just songs but films as well, since music contributes significantly to a film’s success.

He concluded by stressing that unless the industry brings back a balance between melody and meaningful lyrics, the essence of Hindi film music will continue to fade.