Exclusive: Salman Khan confronts photographers, paps clears misunderstanding, but what exactly happened outside hospital? Insider makes surprising revelation

What happened on Tuesday night? Why did Salman Khan go to the hospital? What was the misunderstanding between him and the photographers, and what was the confrontation about? We get exclusive details on their alleged rift and patch-up

Finally! Salman Khan and the paparazzi's alleged rift ended on Wednesday night on a good note. On Tuesday, Salman was spotted exiting Hinduja Hospital. He literally lost his cool on the lensmen and even gave a stern warning about it through social media. However, a day later, during Raja Shivaji's success bash, photographers again met Salman Khan. They sorted out the "misunderstanding" and apologised to him. But what was the misunderstanding? Who was admitted to the Hinduja Hospital? What did Salman say to the media during the confrontation? We got an inside scoop about the whole incident, narrated by a trusted source.

What happened on Tuesday night?

The source told us that around 10 pm, Salman was spotted exiting Hinduja Hospital by 8-10 paparazzi, which included a few veteran photographers and a few new joinees. However, when Salman walked out of the premises, bystanders and the actor's fans also mixed up with the paps. They got way too excited after seeing him, took out their phones, and started recording.

The insider revealed, "Experienced photographers knew that they were standing outside a hospital, and they didn't shout, because Bhai aaram se photo dete hai paps ko. But jo bheed thi, un mein se kuch log has kar bula rahe the unko. 1-2 new joinee the, jo Bhai ko dekh ke bahut excited ho gaye. Woh unka attention paane ke liye unki film ka naam (Maatrubhumi) lene lage. Salman ko laga ki paps unka mazak uda rahe hai, but asal mein aisa kuch bhi nahi tha (Experienced photographers knew they were standing outside a hospital, and they didn't shout, because Bhai calmly gives photos to the paps. But some people in the crowd were laughing and calling him. There were 1-2 new joinees, who got very excited after seeing Bhai, and they started mentioning the name of his film to get his attention. Salman thought the paps were making fun of him, but in reality, it was nothing like that)."

Watch paparazzi apologizing to Salman Khan

Who was admitted to Hinduja Hospital? Was Salman's reaction shown abruptly?

The source further revealed that Salman visited the hospital because his staff member's wife was admitted. He went there to make sure that she's getting the best treatment smoothly. The insider further added that the majority of paps stopped recording Salman after he walked down the hospital stairs, but he continued walking till the gate, and the crowd ran away. "Jo 8-10 saal purane photographer hai, unko malum tha ki bhai maarenge nahi, zyada se zyada gaali denge. Lekin jab bhai gate tak aaye, toh baki bheed aur 1-2 naye bande peeche bhaage, aur uss chakkar mein kisi ki chappal, kisi ka joota reh gaya. Photographers ka koi intension nahi tha, Salman ka mazak banane ka. Fans ki wajah se thodi misunderstanding hui. But phir bhi unhone maafi mangi, aur Salman ne bhi jaane diya (The experienced photographers knew that he wouldn't physically harm them—at most, he would just hurl some expletives. However, the rest of the crowd—along with one or two newcomers—panicked and ran away; in the ensuing scramble, some left behind their slippers, while others lost their shoes. The photographers had absolutely no intention of making a mockery of Salman; the misunderstanding arose primarily due to the fans. Nevertheless, they apologised, and Salman, in turn, let the matter slide), the source asserted.

What was the conversation between Salman and the photographers on Wednesday?

The person further revealed that on Wednesday, when Salman arrived at Raja Shivaji's success bash. Paps rushed to Salman, they explained their side, and he calmly listened. "Unhone (paps) misunderstanding clear ki, aur bhai ko bataya ki unhone koi mazak nahi udaya tha. Na woh hasse the. Salman ne bhi kaha ki agar record karna tha toh woh chappal-jutte wala part bhi karte na. Unhone kai baar sorry kaha, aur yeh bhi request ki jo posts unhone kiya woh delete kare, kyunki woh wrong impression de rahe hai. Ab woh delete karenge ya nahi, woh pata nahi. Par achi baat yeh hai ki sab misunderstanding clear hui, aur Salman ko koi narazgi nahi hai (They cleared up the misunderstanding and explained to Bhai that they didn't make fun of him, nor had he laughed. Salman, too, pointed out that if the intention was to record, they should have captured the part involving the footwear as well. They apologized multiple times and also requested that the posts he had uploaded be deleted, as they were creating a false impression. Whether he will actually delete them or not remains to be seen. However, the good news is that all misunderstandings have been resolved, and Salman holds no grudge)," the source concluded.