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Exclusive: Salman Khan admits he thought Sohail would last for 3 days in Alliance, reveals his kids, Salim Khan's reaction: 'Fully satak jaati hai iski'

Did you know that Salman Khan thought that Sohail wouldn't last in Alliance for more than 3 days? The superstar also reveals how his family reacted to Sohail Khan's gameplay.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Aug 04, 2026, 11:22 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Exclusive: Salman Khan admits he thought Sohail would last for 3 days in Alliance, reveals his kids, Salim Khan's reaction: 'Fully satak jaati hai iski'
Sohail Khan, Salman Khan in Alliance (Image source: Screengrab)
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Ahead of the grand finale, Salman Khan enters Alliance, giving a boost to his younger brother, Sohail Khan, for one last lap. The promos of the episode are already going viral on the internet. However, we will give you an exclusive insight before the episode airs. Alliance marks Sohail's first stint in a captive reality show. Before he entered the game, his family was concerned about him. 

Salman admits he thought Sohail wouldn't survive more than 3 days in Alliance

While having a discussion with the remaining 12 allies, Salman reveals that when Sohail was offered the show, he was really scared about it. Salman admitted that he's glad that Sohail did the show despite being really scared about it early on, and he thought Sohail would only last 3-4 days.

Salman Khan reveals family's reaction to Sohail's gameplay

Salman further reveals the reaction of the family to Sohail's gameplay. The superstar adds that Sohail's son Nirvaan and Yohaan are enjoying his game. Sr Khan says, "Dad (Salim Khan) was also asking ki how is Sohail playing. Mom's watching, all good." Salman also reveals his fear about Sohail, and adds, "Yeh toh acha hai ki Sohail satka nahi yahan par. Mujhe aisa laga tha ki fully satak jayega kisi ek cheez par kabhi na kabhi. Daisy (Shah) has seen it."

Salman Khan on Sohail-Seema's relationship

After Sohail, his ex-wife Seema Sajdeh also entered the show. In one episode, Sohail recalled the bitter end of their marriage and took all the blame on himself. Now, Salman defends Sohail, "Bolna chaiye, nahi bolna chaiye. Bolna chaiye." Salman admires that Sohail took all the blame for the bitter ending of his marriage with Seema, but adds, "My dear noble brother took all the blame on him. But I know, as a brother, how much he tried. I know what we've seen, emotionally. He was taking in all, throughout." Sohail stays silent and looks down. Later, Sohail admits that he freaked out today, and Salman consoles him.

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