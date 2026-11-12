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Exclusive: Salaam Venky, OM producer R Take's Shraddha Agarwal on challenge of keeping slice-of-life genre alive amid big-budget extravaganzas

Salaam Venky producer Shraddha on challenge of keeping slice-of-life genre alive

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Exclusive: Salaam Venky, OM producer R Take's Shraddha Agarwal on challenge of keeping slice-of-life genre alive amid big-budget extravaganzas

Amid the larger-than-life visual extravaganzas, producer Shraddha Agarwal discussed the challenge of keeping the slice-of-life entertainers alive.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Nov 12, 2026, 09:49 PM IST

Exclusive: Salaam Venky, OM producer R Take's Shraddha Agarwal on challenge of keeping slice-of-life genre alive amid big-budget extravaganzas
Stills of OM, Salaam Venky (Image source: IMDb, Instagram)
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Producer of Salaam Venky and Daadi Ki Shaadi, Shraddha Agarwal opened up about the challenge of keeping the slice-of-life genre afloat amid the trend of larger-than-life. In the hoard of big-screen visual extravaganzas, the genre of clean family dramas with humble settings and budgets has taken a backseat. However, there are few people who still believe in the genre and try to keep it afloat. 

If you have enjoyed Salaam Venky, Daadi Ki Shaadi, there's a common factor: R Take Studios. Founded by Shraddha Agrawal, the studio is keen to establish a distinct identity through content-driven cinema and projects that offer something different to audiences. With films such as Salaam Venky and Daadi Ki Shaadi associated with its journey, R Take Studios has been exploring storytelling that places creative expression and meaningful narratives at the centre of filmmaking.

Shraddha Agarwal on keeping content-driven cinema alive

Speaking about the production house’s ideology, founder Shraddha Agarwal said, “With films like Salaam Venky and Daadi Ki Shaadi, our intention has always been to keep the spirit of content-driven cinema alive. We want to explore stories that have substance, originality, and the ability to connect with audiences on a deeper level. At a time when much of mainstream cinema tends to follow familiar commercial formulas and repetitive masala entertainment, we believe there is immense value in taking a different route. For us, filmmaking is not just about following trends or chasing box-office numbers; it is about backing stories that have something meaningful to say and creating cinema that stays with audiences long after the film ends.”

For the unversed, Salaam Venky, directed by Revathi and featuring Kajol, Aamir Khan, Vishal Jethwa, Aneeth Padda and Prakash Raj, explored an emotionally powerful subject, while Kapil Sharma-starrer Daadi Ki Shaadi represents another part of the studio’s filmmaking journey.

About Shraddha Agarwal

For Agarwal, building a production house has been a journey shaped by education, professional experience and entrepreneurial ambition. Having studied at the New York Film Academy (NYFA), she began her career with an internship in Mumbai and subsequently gained practical experience assisting on film projects.

Shraddha Agarwal's upcoming film, the Dhanush, Mammootty-starrer OM

The production house’s ambitions extend beyond individual projects. One of its significant upcoming ventures is OM, a Tamil-led multilingual film featuring Dhanush, Mammootty, Sreeleela, Sai Pallavi and Nasser, with Rajkumar Periasamy also associated with the project. Planned across Tamil, Hindi, Telugu and Malayalam, the project reflects the studio’s interest in developing stories that can reach audiences across linguistic and regional boundaries. Looking ahead, R Take Studios aims to strengthen its presence across Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada cinema, with plans to eventually explore international markets.

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