Exclusive: Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda wedding: First visuals of newlyweds holding hands, chose to avoid paparaazi, refuse to step out for photos

Rashmika Madnanna and Vijay Deverakonda are now married, but they refused to come out for photos. Read on to know more information on the newlyweds.

Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda wedding: Finally! Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are now married. The couple tied the knot as per the Telugu traditions around 8 am. The couple tied the knot in the presence of families and close friends at ITC Mementos, Udaipur.

Rashmika and Vijay refused to make media appearance

As per the latest scoop from our source, after the wedding ceremony, the couple refused to come out of the hotel for pictures. The paparazzi are situated at the venue, but the newlywed decided not to make a media appearance. After the Telugu traditions, the couple will again take wedding vows as per the Coorg traditions, which will happen in the evening. However, they will continue not to pose for paparazzi after the wedding. Although the couple have not entertained paparazzi, their family members came out with sweets and distributed them among the paps.

Rashmika and Vijay's first visuals

In a viral video, Rashmika and Vijay are seen holding hands and interacting with guests. The visuals are from the sangeet ceremony, held at the hotel. The video also gave a glimpse of heavy fireworks held after the sangeet ceremony. For the ceremony, Vijay donned a black sherwani, while Rashmika was seen in a heavy, golden, shimmery chaniya choli.

About Rashmika and Vijay's relationship timeline

As per the news reports, Vijay and Rashmika met quietly in 2017. Rashmika had called off her engagement with Rakshit Shetty. In that year, she met Vijay Deverakonda for their first movie, Geeta Govindham, which was released in 2019. The masses loved them as the new pair. The success of this film encouraged the makers of Dear Comrade, and Rashmika and Vijay were paired opposite each other. As a result, Dear Comrade became a bigger success than their first film, and their organic chemistry was among the major reasons for the film's success. Fans loved Rashmika and Vijay, and they started falling for each other.