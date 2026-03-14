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Exclusive: Ram Gopal Varma says Dhurandhar 2 will end South cinema's dominance, reacts to Toxic, Peddi, Dacoit getting postponed

Exclusive: Ram Gopal Varma says Dhurandhar 2 will end South cinema's dominance

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Exclusive: Ram Gopal Varma says Dhurandhar 2 will end South cinema's dominance, reacts to Toxic, Peddi, Dacoit getting postponed

Ram Gopal Varma admits that Dhurandhar has changed the dynamics of Bollywood for good, and with Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, Bollywood will again lead the Indian cinema, becoming an example for other film industries, including South cinema.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Mar 14, 2026, 07:37 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Exclusive: Ram Gopal Varma says Dhurandhar 2 will end South cinema's dominance, reacts to Toxic, Peddi, Dacoit getting postponed
Ram Gopal Varma, Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar 2
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Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma makes a big statement, predicting that Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge (also known as Dhurandhar 2) will bring back the lost glory of Bollywood, and Hindi cinema will become the biggest film industry in Indian cinema again. In the last decade, especially after the release of the Baahubali franchise, the South cinema changed the fate of Indian cinema, and it led the wave of pan-India films. The blockbuster business of KGF, Pushpa, and RRR changed the fate of Indian cinema and forced Bollywood filmmakers to introspect. However, with the release of Dhurandhar, Bollywood struck gold, and now an unprecedented, unexpected phenomenon is expected from Dhurandhar: The Revenge. 

Ram Gopal Varma on why Bollywood failed, South cinema flourished

Ahead of the big screen dhamaka, Ram Gopal Varma shares his thoughts on where Bollywood lost its mojo, and South flourished. After attending the session at The Red Lorry Film Festival, DNA speaks to RGV exclusively. In the candid chat, we discuss how South biggies like Yash's Toxic, Ram Charan's Peddi, Adivi Sesh's Dacoit, and even Hollywood films got shuffled to avoid a clash with Dhurandhar 2. 

Also read: Exclusive: Ram Gopal Varma agrees Dhurandhar is inspired by his films: 'Aditya Dhar told me it's mix of Satya and Company'

 

Speaking about how Aditya Dhar's film will reverse the dynamics of films, where Bollywood would lead, and other languages will follow. "My theory on this is, so-called masala films, mostly Telugu and Tamil, they used to copy Amitabh Bachchan's films in the 70s and 80s. Then they continue making those films, whereas Bollywood drifted towards musicals, family dramas like Maine Pyar Kiya, Hum Aapke Hain Koun, etc. Later in the 2000s, the directors were influenced by Hollywood, making slice-of-life films. But South always stick to masala entertainers." Varma continues, "With the new technology, suddenly the wave of larger-than-life cinema, massy entertainers came into trend. KGF, Pushpa, Baahubali, they created the shift. But I think Dhurandhar reversed it." 

Ram Gopal Varma explains why Dhurandhar changed Indian cinema forever

Sharing how Dhurandhar has smashed the definition of paisa-wasool flicks, Varma adds, "Dhurandhar reversed it because suddenly the audience has seen such realistic characters, action set pieces, getting this kind of box office numbers, much better than these so-called South films. I feel that trend will reverse now." RGV agrees that Bollywood will lead Indian cinema, and adds that Dhurandhar will easily become the biggest Indian movie. "Before Dhurandhar, there was no benchmark. Now it's been set. And now with Dhurandhar 2, it will take it many notches higher." Ask him if D2 will cross the Rs 2000 crore mark, and he asserts, "Yes of course, we can expect." Dhurandhar 2 will release in cinemas on March 19. 

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Exclusive: Ram Gopal Varma says Dhurandhar 2 will end South cinema's dominance, reacts to Toxic, Peddi, Dacoit getting postponed
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