Exclusive: Ram Gopal Varma agrees Dhurandhar is inspired from his films: 'Aditya Dhar told me it's mix of Satya and Company'

Netizens, you were correct, Ranveer Singh's blockbuster Dhurandhar is indeed inspired by Ram Gopal Varma's films, and Aditya Dhar confirmed the source to him.

Ever since Ranveer Singh came up with Dhurandhar, the team has changed the box office dynamics forever. The ensemble spy espionage thriller directed by Aditya Dhar created history, and will again shatter its own records with the release of Dhurandhar: The Revenge. For a few weeks, several netizens have cited similarities between Dhurandhar and Ram Gopal Varma's Satya. A few cybernetizens also claimed that Dhurandhar is 'frame-to-frame' copied from Satya. Now, the director of Satya, Ram Gopal Varma, shared his thoughts on the online theories, and he confirmed that Ranveer's blockbuster is indeed inspired by his work.

'Aditya Dhar told me that Dhurandhar is a mix of Satya and Company': Ram Gopal Varma

The maverick filmmaker was present at The Red Lorry Film Festival, discussing his cult classic Shiva. After the session, DNA India gets into an exclusive chat with RGV, discussing the impact of his movies among the new-gen storytellers. Ask RGV his take on netizens calling Dhurandhar a copy of Satya, making comparison videos, the director adds, "See, whether Aditya Dhar did it consciously or not, eventually, all filmmakers will go back to something they've seen, or they got inspired by, and they're bound to be influenced."

The Sarkar director further admitted that even his classics were inspired by iconic blockbusters. "For me, Shiva was inspired by Bruce Lee's Return of the Dragon and Sunny Deol's Arjun. Satya was a bit of The Godfather and The Goodfellas. So likewise, when I spoke to Aditya, he told me, 'I was mainly influenced by Satya and Company, and then I mixed them, and put some patriotism'. That was his first idea." So, it's confirmed that Aditya was deeply inspired by Satya and even Company for his blockbuster. There is a mutual respect and admiration between RGV and Dhar, and the former has been supporting Dharandhar since its release, calling it the game-changer.

About Dhurandhar 2

Dhurandhar concluded with the announcement of Part 2: The Revenge. The upcoming sequel will further delve into the life of Jaskirat Singh Rangi alias Hamza Ali Mazari (Singh), and how he brings down the entire underworld and terrorism nexus in Pakistan. Dhurandhar: The Revenge will have a pan-India release on March 19, 2026.