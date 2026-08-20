Exclusive: Rajkumar Santoshi reacts to Batwara 1947's underperformance, admits 'hatred sells', people don't want to see 'good muslim hero'

Rajkumar Santoshi discusses the underperformance of his latest film, Sunny Deol-starrer Batwara 1947, and shares his thoughts about what could possibly have gone wrong.

Filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi is heartbroken, shaken, and overwhelmed by the underperformance of his latest film, Batwara 1947. His comeback directorial with Sunny was among the anticipated releases of the year. The movie opened with positive reviews, but with a lukewarm opening. After a good jump on Saturday, the film crashed on Sunday, leaving trade pundits and the makers in shock.

On Thursday, Santoshi held a press conference with the spiritual leaders of different religions, including Maharishi Bhrigu Pithadhishwar, Vivek Muni Maharaj, Father Norbert, Paramjeet Singh Chandhok, Allama Bunai Hasani, and Maulana Naushad Ahmad Siddiqui. All the eminent personalities praised Santoshi for promoting peace, brotherhood, and humanity amid hatred and negativity.

Nobody wants to hear about peace and humanity: Rajkumar Santoshi

After the press conference, DNA joins Rajkumar Santoshi for a brief interaction. Ask him if he thinks that he's daring to spread peace in the market of hatred backfired; he says, "I thank you and appreciate that you understood. 'I dared'; this is a compliment. I tried to speak about truth, love, and peace. Ho sakta hai jo aapne kaha, yehi uske against gaya ho. Nobody wants to hear about peace and humanity anymore."

Also read: Batwara 1947 movie review: Sunny Deol- Rajkumar Santoshi's reunion rides high on emotions, tear-jerking drama, projects most sensible take on India-Pakistan conflict

Batwara 1947 box office shook me: Rajkumar Santoshi

The director admits that the cold reception to his film left him shocked, wondering what went wrong. He adds, "Jis tarike ka box office raha, main hil gaya. Main yehi socha ki kaha galat ho gaya. But aaj jo inhone kaha, mujhe himmat mil gayi. Sabse bada inaam mila hai." He continues explaining how the words of the spiritual leaders motivated him, "Aaj sabhi dharamguruon ne dekhi, aur woh sabko rasta batate hain. Ek saath ek manch pe aaye hain. Kaio ne film first time dekhi hai. But because they heard about the film, they saw it, and the way all of them complimented the film, saying that they preach peace, brotherhood, and oneness, but he narrated it beautifully through the film."

People don't want to see a good muslim hero: Rajkumar Santoshi

Does Santoshi feel that people aren't ready to see a muslim protagonist? He replies, "Ache musalmaan dekhna hi nahi chahte. They don't want to believe that there can be nice muslims. This is wrong. I will fight for it till the end. Film mein koi propaganda nahi kiya hai. Ek muslim Krishna ki murti ke aage diya jalata hai. Sab kuch saamne rakha hai. Mujhe nahi lagta ki isse phele ya iske baad bhi aisi film banegi."

Did Aamir, Sunny's image hamper the film?

We further ask if Sunny's action star avatar, or producer Aamir Khan's persona, hampered the vision of the film. Santoshi replies, "Uske liye theate aayiye toh sahi. Aamir ke fans ho ya Sunny ke. Paisa laga hai, mehnat lagi hai, sabne itna acha perform kiya hai. My only appeal is to come forward and watch it before forming an opinion." He concludes, "Come with an open mind. Agar mujhe galat kaha hai, then criticise me; I'm open to that."