Exclusive: 'Sunny Deol Hindustan ka sabse bada hero banega': Rajkumar Santoshi says after Batwara 1947, action star will become idol for youth

Batwara 1947 marks the reunion of Rajkumar Santoshi with Sunny Deol, and the director is sure that after the release, his actor will be India's biggest star. Bigger than even pan-India superstars.

Sunny Deol will soon roar at the cinemas with Batwara 1947. The director of this film, Rajkumar Santoshi, made a huge claim that after the release, the action star will become the biggest hero of Indian cinema. Yes, as per the director, not Prabhas, Yash, Allu Arjun, Amitabh Bachchan, or the Khans (Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir), but Sunny will be hailed as the biggest hero of the country. Ahead of the release, Sunny, Rajkumar, and Preity Zinta interacted with the media, sharing their hopes and aspirations for the movie. Batwara 1947 marks the return of Sunny-Rajkumar after 30 years. Together, they created box office history with Ghayal, Damini, and Ghatak.

Rajkumar Santoshi takes a dig at Sunny Deol's concept of heroism

Santoshi, while praising his hero, claimed that after the release of Batwara, Sunny would become India's biggest hero. He said, "Sunny ka jo character hai woh missal banne wala hai. Itna bahadur, nek, strong character, aaj tak Hindustan mein kabhi nahi aaya (Sunny’s character is set to become a benchmark. Such bravery, such righteousness, such strength—India has never seen a character like this before)."

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He even took a sly dig at Sunny's Gadar, and said, "Humne aksar dekha hai ki strong hero, gundo se ladh lega, mafia se ladh le ga, pump bhi ukhad dega kahi ja ke (looked at Sunny and smirks), lekin yaha Sunny ki ladai hai fanaticism ke aage. Jiske aage koi ladh bhi nahi paata. Ladh ke jeet bhi nahi paata (We have often seen strong heroes who can fight goons, take on the mafia, even uproot a hand pump if needed. But here, Sunny’s battle is against fanaticism—something no one can truly fight, let alone defeat)."

Sunny Deol sab heroes se bada hero banega: Rajkumar Santoshi

Discussing more about Sunny's character in Batwara, he further added, "Woh uss power se ladhta hai, at the cost of his family. Yeh mamooli baat nahi hai. Bahut himmat ki baat hai (He takes on that immense force, even at the cost of his own family. This is no ordinary thing. It takes extraordinary courage)." Santoshi concluded, "Sunny Deol is the hero of heroes. Saare heroes se bada hero hai. He'll be an idol for youngsters (Sunny Deol is the hero of heroes. Greater than all heroes—he will become an idol for the youth)." Batwara 1947 will be released in cinemas on August 14, 2026.