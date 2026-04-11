Exclusive: Rajiv Rai's EXPLOSIVE expose on legal battle with Dhurandhar 2, calls Aditya Dhar, Lokesh Dhar 'thieves', explains case in detail

Filmmaker Rajiv Rai explains his legal battle with the producers of Dhurandhar 2. Why has he sued the makers of Ranveer Singh-starrer? What does he seek from the court, and why does he call Dhurandhar makers 'thieves'?

Filmmaker Rajiv Rai, under his production house Trimurti Films, has sued Aditya Dhar, Lokesh Dhar, and Jio Studios for the 'unauthorised use' of his iconic song 'Tirchi Topiwale' in Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge. The matter is in the court, and amid the legal proceedings, Rajiv joins DNA India, citing his concerns about why he took the legal route after 20 days of the film's release. Why does he feel cheated and call the Dhurandhar 2 makers thieves? What does Rajiv Rai want from the producers of Dhurandhar 2?

Q. Why have you sued the makers of Dhurandhar 2, that too after 20 days of release?

A: I saw the film in the first week of its release. I didn't know this song was there. It was a very big shock for me to see that my song was placed there. Obviously, the producers felt they had the rights. I don't know what goes on in their minds. And it kind of jolted me, shocked me. And I was in a state of confusion. What is this? So anyway, the song was there, and I just didn't know how to react. And I realised I have to go about this legally because I'm not given permission to put it into another film.

Q. What exactly is this legal battle?

A. The case is very complicated. The case is that a copyright case, an IPR case, or a creative rights case is not easy for everybody to understand. So my attempt with you now will be to define to you clearly what is legally wrong, so that people understand why one is in court.

Q. No one from the Dhurandhar team- Aditya Dhar or anyone approached you, took your permission, that they're using your song 'Tirchi Topiwale'?

A. Nobody. They cannot say we are using it. They can't just make a statement.

Q. Even Shah Rukh Khan used Gupt song 'Duniya Haseeno Ka Mela' in the Ba***ds of Bollywood? So what are the songs right?

A: See, I have the music rights of Gupt, but Tridev's music rights, song rights, are not with me; they are with T-Series. The song's rights are the rights to distribute the song and to earn money out of distribution. The song rights don't give you the creative rights of the song because you haven't created the song. The intellectual property rights of the song don't belong to a music company. They don't belong to another producer or a director. Then how do you take a song and put it into a film?

I don't say that you don't need to approach the music company; you have to. If you want to put it in a different film, you'll have to ask the film producer or the creator of the song. That song's creativity does not lie with the distributor. Music companies are all distributors. They are nothing but distributors. They may call themselves something else, and they own the soundtrack.

Q. How does the soundtrack differ from the song used in the movie?

A: The soundtrack is half of the film. When you make a film, you have a picture track. When you marry them, you get a picture. This is the science of filmmaking. You never sell the picture track to a distributor. When you sell the soundtrack, you have not sold the picture. Neither have you sold the soundtrack to manipulate it, nor have you sold it to add it to another picture. When you add it to another picture, you are making another film out of that soundtrack. You have never sold the soundtrack to produce any picture with it.

Watch the original song Tirchi Topiwale from Tridev

Q. Where are the Dhurandhar makers at fault?

A: The music company can only send the soundtrack. You sold them one part to make the money. But in totality, the film belongs to the producer, the picture track belongs to the producer. When the distributor takes the track, manipulates it, and gives it to another producer, you're producing another film from the soundtrack. Another version with a picture. In my opinion, that is illegal. I'm in the court asking them to draw a line in copyright. I have not sold him the rights to add it to another picture. He cannot add it and make another baby out of it.

What the producer does in case of Dhurandhar, he will go to many music companies and buy off the tracks. Maybe those tracks have been sold to the music company in totality. But mine has not been sold in totality. I have not sold my creativity to the music company. In the 80s, there was no concept of remixing a song. There was no concept of putting a song into another film. This phenomenon did not exist.

Now, they are interpreting the contract wrongly and telling the judge, 'Look, we have the soundtrack, so we can do what we want with it'. That is not correct. Thus, I'm fighting in the court. I do not fight in court, ki you are the distributor. Yes, you are the distributor. You can make money. Nobody has ever contested you making money. I have never made any money out of my song or any of my songs. I have not made a penny. They have never shown me the accounts. They are supposed to show you accounts and give you statements month by month. They do not do anything. So, that is one folly. The other violation is that when you sell them the soundtrack, it is limited to making money as a distributor. They can interpret it that since we own the soundtrack. We can do what we want. But that's not the original contract, which was in the 80s. I have to explain this to the judge in court. This is where you draw the line. When you give the music rights to a company, you don't give them everything. You don't give them your whole household.

Watch the Oye Oye from Dhurandhar: The Revenge

Q. So are you saying that it is theft?

A: This is a theft. Yeh poori chori ban jaati hai. Aur aap isko dusri picture mein dalte hai alter kar ke, toh woh double chori hai. This is a theft in my eyes. When these people go to court, they will say that we did not steal. You go to court because there is a crime. I have to prove that this is a theft and this is a crime. The court has to give a verdict whether I am right or wrong."

Q. So if Aditya Dhar had asked your permission, given credit, and even paid you, would you still have a problem?

A: I do not have a problem because the ownership of putting my creativity into another film belongs to me. Now, if I had given him permission, and taken money, and he had given me a credit for having taken it from me. It would be okay for me. But, now, here is the catch. If they had used the original song, I would have given them permission. But the original song still belongs to the music company. And the music company would still earn money out of Dhurandhar. I would never earn money for selling the song. The producer might pay me to take the rights. The music company is still the rightful owner to make money out of the sale of the song. I'm not contesting that. I will not come in the way and say, now you are earning more, so give me the money. That would be wrong. But in my opinion, no producer or director can take a song from another film without the permission of the producer of the original work.

Q. What are your demands from Dhurandhar makers?

A. You are making a mess of ownership. You are ruining the legacy. Destroying the goodwill of the film Tridev. You take that goodwill and put it in another film. You destroy one man's legacy. And you attach the goodwill of that film to another film. So, is this fair according to you? When they want to put it in another film, they have to go to the owner. See, remixing happens sometimes. People believe in remixing to make money because they pay a lot of money. And the song is with them. So to safeguard that all the versions of the songs are theirs, they have the right to remix. But they don't have the right to remix it and put it in a film.

It's my creation that has gone into Dhurandhar. Have I earned anything out of it? No. Have they thanked me? No. Have they taken permission? No. In my opinion its a theft, and these people (Aditya Dhar, Lokesh Dhar, Jyoti Deshpande, T-Series) are thieves. Na apne gaana create kiya, record kiya, then kis hadh tak leke ja rahe hai. I've created, produced, and recorded the song. I have paid lyricist Anand Bakshi and Viju Shah for the music. I own the song.

Q. What do you seek from the court?

A: Although it's too early to say, I seek the removal of the song from the film. I seek damages to be covered, and a public apology that the song has been put out without permission.

Q. Even Dacoit have used your song 'Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast-Mast'. Are you aware of that?

A: They have taken my permission after chasing for six months. They paid me, gave me credit, and then used it professionally and legally. I have no problem with them.

Q: Any final words?

A: Whatever I say is my perspective. I have full faith that the court will do justice. This is not a healthy trend. It is like cancer; if it is not stopped, it will increase. I will continue to prove my point in court. It has damaged my peace of mind. It has hurt me and disturbed me. If people think this is only about money, they are wrong. It is for removal first. If I cannot remove it, I will continue to make the point. Lastly, I want to say this is unforgivable. I will not forgive this act.