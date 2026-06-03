Exclusive: Rajat Bedi admits The Ba***ds of Bollywood reflects his struggles, thanks Rakesh Roshan, Rajkumar Kohli for trusting him with films

Rajat Bedi confesses his character from his comeback show, The Ba***ds of Bollywood, is his own reflection, and then thanked every filmmaker who gave him the chance to act.

Actor Rajat Bedi is enjoying his second stint as an actor. After impressing the masses with The Ba***ds of Bollywood, Rajat has once again reminded viewers why he was a beast waiting to be unleashed. Asked him about the roles that feel closest to his heart, Bedi recalled his journey rather than picking one standout character. He thanked each and every filmmaker who showed trust in him.

Rajat Bedi on his acting process

Explaining the effort he puts into every role, Rajat added, "As an actor, I give my complete energy to whatever I’m doing and then leave the rest to the audience. Because of that, it becomes difficult to say that one role is closer than the other. Every film has given me different experiences and introduced me to some wonderful people."

Rajat Bedi admits reflecting his real struggle in The Ba***ds of Bollywood

Speaking about The Ba***ds of Bollywood, Bedi pointed out how Aryan Khan's show carries a personal touch. He said, "In this series, I’ve played a version of myself, and that connects with parts of my own journey - the highs and the struggles. That’s what makes it special in its own way."

Rajat Bedi acknowledges the directors who trusted him with the work

Working with talented co-actors or experienced directors, every project has been a learning experience for him. Rajat admitted, "Working with Rakesh Roshan has been special, working with Umesh Mehra in International Khiladi has been special. My launch film has been special. Working with Tabu, Jackie Shroff, Dimple Kapadia, Raj Sippy, producers Keshu Ramsey, and Praveen Shah. Even Jaani Dushman, Rajkumar Kohli ji, was a multi-star cast film. It's been crazy."

Rajat also acknowledged the regional cinema and thanked Smeep Kang and Binnu Dhillon for the Punjabi comedy film Gol Gappe. The actor admitted that for him, the journey is as important as the destination. He doesn’t have just one defining role, but has a collection of memories that add to his career.