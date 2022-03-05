Exclusive: ‘Radhe Shyam’ star Prabhas admits he doesn’t believe in palmistry

After playing a larger life character, Prabhas is bringing a love story with 'Radhe Shyam.' In the film, he is playing a palmist Vikramaditya who falls in love with Prerna (Pooja Hegde) and fights against destiny to safeguard her. However, in real life, Prabhas is the opposite of his on-screen character.

When Prabhas was asked to share his views on palmistry, astrology by DNA, the actor confessed, "I don't believe in all of this, but I have heard stories from my friends. I know there is something beyond our knowledge, but I never showed my hands to anyone." The actor further added that he believe in working hard, but after the stupendous success of 'Bahubali,' he started acknowledging destiny. "I only believed in hard work, but after 'Bahubali,' I thought that 'it's too much,' so maybe there is something called destiny that exists. The actor further explained his reasoning behind, "I believe in faith because, in 100 years of Indian cinema, 'Bahubali' was one such film, and I'm not the greatest actor you've ever seen...so now, I do believe in it.

Prabhas also shared that initially when he was offered Radhe Shyam he was sceptical about the film. "When Radha (Krishna Kumar, director) told me this story, I told him about my beliefs, and asked 'if should I do it?' But what really attracted me is the unpredictable plot and the character arc of Vikramaditya. Plus it had all the Astro-science elements that you'll enjoy while watching the film."

Although he doesn't believe in hand-reading, he laughingly shared that the only thing he would like to about the future is the fate of his upcoming film. Apart from 'Radhe Shyam' Prabhas will soon be seen in Pan-India projects like 'Adipurush,' 'Salaar,' and 'Spirit'