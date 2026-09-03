Exclusive: Priyadarshan on why he remakes Malayalam films in Hindi, drops BIG REVEAL of Mohanlal's role in Haiwaan

Priyadarshan opens up about remaking his own Malayalam films in Hindi and also reveals if Haiwaan is a frame-to-frame remake of Oppam.

Director Priyadarshan reveals his vision of remaking his own or other popular Malayalam films into Hindi. The master of iconic comedies and hard-hitting dramas has often remade his own Malayalam films in Hindi. The biggest hit, Hera Pheri, is a remake of Ramji Rao Speaking; Hulchul is a remake of Godfather; Bhool Bhulaiyaa is an official adaptation of Manichitrathazhu. His upcoming film, Haiwaan, is also the official Hindi remake of his own Malayalam film Oppam (2016). In an exclusive interaction with DNA, Priyadarshan shares his thoughts about what attracts him to remakes.

Priyadarshan on remaking Malayalam films in Hindi

Asked Priyadarshan about the logic behind remaking regional hits in Hindi, he says, "When I remake Garam Masala, the original film, Boeing Boeing, was made 20 years ago, which was also an adaptation of a French play of the same name by Marc Camoletti. But when I brought it here (in Hindi), I could do it much more justice than the original. And I thought this was the way I should have shot in those days. As you're improving with every film, you know that you could have done much better. My first film, Poochakkoru Mookkuthi, I remade in Hindi as Hungama. When I was working on it, I thought, why didn't I make the original like this? You're maturing with each film."

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You need to evolve the script as well: Priyadarshan

The director further explains that when he remakes a decades-old film, he brings subsequent changes in the script and screenplay as the humour, drama, audience expectations, and taste evolve with time. The Hera Pheri director adds that a remake in the North widens the audience: "More people watch it. Earlier, only a crowd in Kerala watched it. Today, the whole of India enjoyed Hungama. That's the beauty of it. Earlier, only a small crowd watched Hera Pheri; later, the whole of India enjoyed it."

Is Haiwaan an exact copy of Oppam? Priyadarshan replies

Priyadarshan emphasises that even though Haiwaan is a remake, but ain't a frame-to-frame adaptation of his original work. "The essence is the same. The soul is the same. But Haiwaan is different from Oppam." He concludes by dropping a big reveal: "We will have the hero of Oppam making a cameo appearance in Haiwaan." When asked if he's talking about Mohanlal, Priyadarshan confirms and smiles. Haiwaan will release in cinemas on September 11, 2026.