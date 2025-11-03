Exclusive | Prerna Arora on comeback with Sonakshi Sinha's Jatadhara, why South is more successful, forced paparazzi and fake promotions in Bollywood

Producer Prerna Arora joins for an exclusive interaction, discussing her upcoming supernatural thriller Jatadhara, where Bollywood lack in comparison with South, and how to survive in a male-dominated industry.

Producer Prerna Arora, known for backing successful projects, including Rustom, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, and Padman, is returning to production with the supernatural fantasy thriller Jatadhara. The upcoming movie stars Sudheer Babu, Sonakshi Sinha as the main antagonist, Dhana Pisachni, along with Shilpa Shirodkar in a key role. Ahead of the pan-India release, Prerna joins DNA India for an exclusive conversation, discussing her comeback, how South has successfully tapped the masses of the country, and where Hindi cinema needs to work. She also opens up on surviving in a male-dominated industry, while keeping a few things in check, and shares it candidly.

Prerna Arora on her comeback with Jatadhara, her turning point with South cinema

With Jatadhara, Prerna ventures into a pan-India market with a film made with the team from Telugu cinema (director Venkat Kalyan, actor Sudheer Babu). Ask her how she got the project, Prerna reveals, "During Covid, Salman (Khan) bhai mentored me, helped me, and I did a song, Bollywood Wala Dance. The,n soon after the song, I got the chance to work with Aishwarya Rajinikanth, and that was the biggest turning point for me. It was my first trip to Hyderabad. I did the song Musafir, which ended up being remade in different languages (Tamil, Telugu, Kannada). This was my second song, and I realised that here it's a whole different world altogether. I used to watch a lot of Tamil and Telugu films, so I was always inclined to make something here. I don't want to do a remake of any popular South Indian film. Though I was offered, I always decided not to do a remake."

Arora revealed that while working with Aishwarya, she met MM Kreem, and then the director Venkat Prabhu. Soon, she started getting offers, scripts, and that's when she came across the script of Jatadhara. Prerna was sold on the idea of Dhana Pisachni and decided to produce this film.

Prerna Arora on why South cinema is more successful in making mass entertainers

Speaking about what the major plus point of South cinema is, Prena adds, "We have moviegoers; in South, there are movie lovers. Yaha (South) pe sach mein fan following, hero-worshipping, and there is an extreme madness towards their stars. I also sensed it when I launched the trailer here. Yaha pe sache fans hai. And the makers know how to justify the stature of superstars, like Rajini sir, or Kamal Haasan sir or Mahesh Babu Garu. They know how to treat their fans by giving roles tailormade for them."

Prerna further distinguishes the differences and adds, "Yaha movie ko bahut bada event mana jaata hai. Humare yaha abhi thoda casual ho gaya hai, because of too much exposure. Beech mein everyone was on Instagram. And after watching the biggest of stars on OTT, the curiosity has decreased." Arora also asserted that South tends to think differently, rather than following a trend.

Prerna Arora on fake promotions and forced paparazzi culture

Prerna went on to take a potshot at the paparazzi culture and fake promotions in Bollywood as well. "Yaha (South) itna aggressive pap culture nahi hai ki ja-ja ke spotting karata hai. Speaks about the paid spottings that have hampered the craze of actors, Prerna agrees, and adds, "Exactly, humare yaha pesudo-fan following mix up ho gaya hai. Aap dekh rahe hai ki kaise ek plastic promotion shuru ho gaya, where nothing is real. But the audience is smart, and they know whether it's real or not. Hume hammer karke dikhaya ja raha hai, which ultimately kills the authenticity." Jatadhara will be released in cinemas on November 7.