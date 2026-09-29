Exclusive: Prasoon Joshi on lack of kids-friendly content, reveals where parents are wrong, filmmakers are taking audience for granted

In an exclusive chat, Prasoon Joshi admits that in a hoard of minting money, filmmakers, storytellers, and content providers have neglected kids, which has led to a huge gap in producing kids-friendly content.

Acclaimed poet, lyricist, screenwriter, and Chairperson of Prasar Bharati, Prasoon Joshi admits that in a hoard of minting money, filmmakers, storytellers, and content providers have neglected kids, which has led to a huge gap in producing kids-friendly content. Prasoon's writing credits include the memorable songs from Taare Zameen Par, notably the title song and Bum Bum Bole. However, over the years, kids-friendly content has been ignored by the stakeholders. There are hardly any films catering to little ones.

Prasoon Joshi recently headlined a session at FICCI Frames 2026. Later, he joined DNA India for a quick interaction, sharing his take on the huge void in content, films, series, and songs made for kids. Before Prasoon, even casting director Mukesh Chabra advocated the kids-friendly genre and asked makers to emphasise it. Asked Prasoon if he shares the same feeling as Mukesh Chabra, and he replies, "Definitely, I agree with him. We're taking kids for granted."

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Prasoon on where parents are at fault?

Joshi revealed that the reason why kids are not considered for content consumption is that even the parents aren't demanding the revival of this huge genre. "Main ek baat kehta hu. Maa jab apne bache ko khana khilati hai toh woh chaak ke khilati hai. Kahi namak zyada to nahi, bahut garam toh nahi, tikha toh nahi. Yeh content bhi dimaag ka bhojan hai, kya maa-baap isse chhak ke de rahe hai bacho ko? Kya woh filter kar pa rahe hain ki unke bacho ke liye kya hai OTT pe (When a mother feeds her child, she tastes the food first—checking if the salt is excessive, if it’s too hot, or too spicy. This content is also food for the mind; are parents 'tasting' it before serving it to their children? Are they able to filter what is available on OTT platforms for their kids)?"

What is the biggest curse related to OTT?

Prasoon, without mincing his words, stressed the ill effects of the OTT world exposed to little minds. "Jab hum aisa karte hain, toh maa-baap apne baccho ko bahut jaldi bada hone dete (When we do this, parents let their children grow up very quickly)."