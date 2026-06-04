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Exclusive: Pahlaj Nihalani, Aankhen, Shola aur Shabnam producer, passes away at 76, source reveal cause of death, funeral date and time

Producer and ex-CBFC chairperson Pahlaj Nihalani passed away in the morning of June 4, 2026, at his residence

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Simran Singh

Updated : Jun 04, 2026, 12:32 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Exclusive: Pahlaj Nihalani, Aankhen, Shola aur Shabnam producer, passes away at 76, source reveal cause of death, funeral date and time
Pahlaj Nihalani (Image source: Twitter)
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Pahlaj Nihalani, film producer and former chairman of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), passed away on June 4, 2026, at his residence. He was 76. DNA India exclusively confirmed the shocking news from trade analyst Atul Mohan, who has been close to Pahlaj and his family. He confirmed that Pahlaj passed away on Thursday morning, and he was admitted to the hospital due to health issues. 

The cause of death 

In a brief conversation, when asked about Pahlaj's demise, Atul said, "Abhi ek gante phele inke family se news aayi that he's no more. Pichle 1-1.5 months unki tabiyat theek nahi thi. Hospital mein the woh. Kal raat ko hi ghar le ke aaye the unko (Just an hour ago, news came from his family that he is no more. His health hadn't been good for the past month to a month and a half. He was in the hospital; they had brought him home just last night)."  

Pahlaj Nihalani was suffering from liver complications

When further asked if Pahlaj died due to a heart attack, Atul revealed, "Heart attack nahi aaya tha. Kuch time se unki tabiyat naram hi chal rahi thi. Woh drink nahi karte the. But unke liver mein kuch complication the (He did not suffer a heart attack. His health had been delicate for some time. He did not drink, but he did have liver complications)."

About Pahlaj Nihalani's funeral 

Atul was on his way to Pahlaj's residence and revealed the details of the funeral. He asserted, "Funeral is happening today, at 3 pm at Santacruz crematorium." 

About Pahlaj Nihalani's films

Pahlaj Nihalani was active in Bollywood since the 1980s. His first production was Haathkadi (1982). He went on to produce hits such as Ilzaam (1986), Aag Hi Aag (1987), Paap Ki Duniya (1988), and Aag Ka Gola (1989). However, in the 1990s, Pahlaj attained his peak as he churned out blockbusters, including Shola Aur Shabnam (1992), Aankhen (1993), and Andaz (1994). 

Pahlaj Nihalani was appointed as the Chairman of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) on January 19, 2015. His tenure lasted till August 11, 2017, and was replaced by Prasoon Joshi. Pahlaj's last production was Rangeela Raja (2019), which is also the last theatrical release of Govinda.

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