HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Exclusive: Not Satya, Saurabh Shukla calls Jab Khuli Kitaab his 'best work', explains how OTT changed cinema for good: 'You can work without fear of...'

Saurabh Shukla opens up about his directorial Jab Khuli Kitaab, the revolution of OTT in cinema and entertainment, discovering Pankaj Kapur, Dimple Kapadia and Aparshakti Khurana, and on the cult status of Satya.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Mar 05, 2026, 11:42 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Exclusive: Not Satya, Saurabh Shukla calls Jab Khuli Kitaab his 'best work', explains how OTT changed cinema for good: 'You can work without fear of...'
Saurabh Shukla with Aparshakti Khurana and Pankaj Kapur
Actor-director-writer Saurabh Shukla needs no introduction. The veteran artiste has entertained us for decades with different roles. Sometimes on the big screen, and sometimes behind the scenes. Saurabh will soon be bringing his directorial Jab Khuli Kitaab, and ahead of its digital release, he joins DNA India discussing his new film, OTT revolution, and his take on Satya becoming a cult classic. 

Saurabh Shukla on Jab Khuli Kitaab 

Speaking about the inspiration for this film, Saurabh says, "It's a very strange story. See, the interesting thing about inspiration is that, being a writer and storyteller, you keep looking for stories. And you keep getting all kinds of ideas. Then there is an idea which suddenly strikes you, and it becomes compelling. You feel that you should tell this story." He further adds, "Whenever I get an idea, I don't think of writing a play out of it. I always think of making a film out of it. So in this case also, when I thought of this idea, when I started working on this idea, this was an idea for a film. But coincidentally, I was lucky. At that time, I got an invitation from the Aadyam theatre festival to do a play for them. So Aadyam gives funds for that. They get you to do 11 shows in the beginning. So then I thought, because this story is character-based. And the situation is within a family. So mostly it's about relationships and characters. I plan to write a full story as a play and then see how it works with the audience. The play was very well received." 

Saurabh Shukla on OTT bringing revolution in storytelling

Saurabh lauds the OTT revolution for giving storytellers the freedom to narrate the story they want. He also acknowledges the digital world for giving an actor to risk themselves in playing different characters, breaking the so-called image. "Insiders will always tell you that film is a tough cookie. You know, it's not as simple as art. What's in a film is a wonderful combination. It's a business of art. But the thing is that art and business are both important. Because it's a very expensive medium. It takes a lot of money. It takes a lot of capital to put it together. So it's very difficult to find a balance. Whether you're doing an art journey or a business journey, there's always a conflict." 

Watch the trailer of Jab Khuli Kitaab

Shukla continues, "OTT is still a very fine balance of the cinematic language and the cinematic stories. But the distribution is not through theatres, but it's direct to your home. From the artist's point of view, all I want at the end of it is that my film should reach my audience. And like Z5 has a very big base, and it's a home-grown base. So it reaches the people for whom the film is made. Then you're secured, and you're not too pressurised or anxious about what you should do in the film. Because when you have to justify other things, then you start adding to it. So it remains pure art." 

Saurabh Shukla on Satya achieving cult status

Among his early works, Saurabh co-wrote the crime-drama Satya (1997). Over the years, Satya has achieved cult status, and it's been hailed as one of the finest movies made on the Mumbai underworld. However, Saurabh doesn't consider Satya as his best work. "Let me tell you something. When you said my finest work is Satya, that's not true. My finest work right now is Jab Khuli Kitaab." Speaking about the popularity of Satya, Saurabh admits, "Did we know it would become a cult? Thank God we didn't know. If you know you're making a cult film, you will never make a cult film. If you know you're making a hit film, you'll never make a hit film. Because then you're not true to the subject." Jab Khuli Kitaab will premiere on Z5 from March 6 onwards.

