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Exclusive: Not Hera Pheri, Virasat, Hulchul, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Shriya Pilgaonkar reveals Priyadarshan is 'proud of' THIS film, it is...

While promoting Haiwaan, Shriya Pilgaonkar opens up about Priyadarshan's favourite directorial; it's not Hera Pheri, Hulchul, Malamaal Weekly, or even Virasat. Read on to know more.

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Simran SinghSimran Singh

Updated : Sep 03, 2026, 12:51 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Exclusive: Not Hera Pheri, Virasat, Hulchul, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Shriya Pilgaonkar reveals Priyadarshan is 'proud of' THIS film, it is...
Shriya Pilgaonkar, posters of Hera Pheri, Hulchul, Bhool Bhulaiyaa (Image source: Instagram, Prime Video)
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    Actress Shriya Pilgaonkar has dubbed September 2026 'Shriyamber', as she has two major theatrical releases this month, starting with Mirzapur: The Movie, followed by Haiwaan. While promoting the Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan-starrer with Zee, Shriya opens up about her exciting career phase, working with Priyadarshan and the biggest superstars. In the conversation, Shriya expresses her excitement as she's been an integral part of Priyadarshan's 98th film, and she also reveals the director's favourite film, which will leave you surprised.

    Priyadarshan's favourite film is...

    Priyadarshan has directed iconic comedies like Hera Pheri, Hulchul, Hungama, Garam Masala, Malamaal Weekly, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa. He even helmed some hard-hitting dramas including Gardish and Virasat. However, none of these films are Priyadarshan's favourite. Shocked, aren't you? When asked what her memory is of Priyadarshan's films, Shriya says, "My biggest memory is Hera Pheri. For me, it's the kind of comedy that stays with you, because it's driven by characters, not by scenes." 

    Priyadarshan is proud of THIS film from his filmography

    Shriya further reveals that once she asked Priyadarshan to pick his favourite among the movies he directed, and his reply left her amazed. "Maine ek baar sir se pucha tha ki aapne itni films direct ki hain, which is your favourite? He named a film called Kanchivaram... I want to go watch that film, because unhone immediately naam liya, kaha ki 'I'm proud of that film'." Shriya explains that she wanted to watch a film that might have relatively lesser-known faces, or be made at modest budgets, but the director is very proud of it. "Aur mujhe abhi woh homework karna hai," Shriya exclaims.

    About Kanchivaram

    Kanchivaram is a 2008 period drama film, written and directed by Priyadarshan. The film stars Prakash Raj and Shriya Reddy in the lead roles. The film won critical acclaim and went on to receive Best Film and Best Actor for Prakash Raj at the 55th National Film Awards.

    About Haiwaan 

    Haiwaan, Priyadarshan's 98th film, starring Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Boman Irani, and Saiyami Kher, is the official Hindi remake of the director's own film Oppum (2016). Haiwaan will be released in cinemas on September 11, 2026.

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