Exclusive | No Entry Mein Entry ain't shelved, Boney Kapoor BREAKS SILENCE on Diljit Dosanjh's exit, reveals if Varun Dhawan has left movie: 'Active discussions to..'

Boney Kapoor has finally revealed if No Entry Mein Entry is shelved, due to the exit of Diljit Dosanjh and Varun Dhawan

Producer Boney Kapoor has finally reacted to all the rumours related to his upcoming movie, the much-delayed, much-awaited No No Entry Mein Entry. There are reports that the sequel to the 2005 blockbuster No Entry has been shelved after Diljit Dosanjh and Varun Dhawan took an exit. However, DNA India has exclusively learnt that the film is very much active, and it's not canned. Boney addressed the casting rumours and confirmed that Diljit is no longer a part of the film, but Varun Dhawan hasn't left the movie.

In an exclusive quote of Boney, the producer confirmed, "We are making No Entry Mein Entry, and Varun and Arjun are very much in the film. We are in active discussions to lock our other hero and the rest of the cast." Kapoor has made it clear that No Entry 2 is happening for sure, and now the makers will hunt for Diljit's replacement and finalise the heroines as well. The movie was originally announced with Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Dhawan, and Arjun Kapoor as the main leads. However, after the Sardaar Ji 3 controversy, it was reported that Diljit is stepping down from the movie due to scheduling conflicts.

Boney Kapoor on No Entry 2

In an earlier interview with DNA India, Boney revealed that No Entry 2 will have 10 heroines, and it will be produced on a huge scale. The film will take a new leaf from the franchise that was started by Anil Kapoor, Salman Khan, and Fardeen Khan. Just like No Entry, Part 2 will be directed by Anees Bazmee.

No Entry 2 is the second instalment in the comedy, which was in the pipeline soon after the release of the original comedy blockbuster. However, the concept and cast finalisation caused a major delay. Over the years, Anees and Boney kept promising the fans that the film would happen, but it's taking time, as they don't want to ruin the franchise.