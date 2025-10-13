Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Exclusive | No Entry Mein Entry ain't shelved, Boney Kapoor BREAKS SILENCE on Diljit Dosanjh's exit, reveals if Varun Dhawan has left movie: 'Active discussions to..'

India’s Dharashakti big blow to Pakistan, China’s defence capabilities, can destroy..., it costs Rs...

Evolving Dynamics of Indian Real Estate:- Expert View by Shrikant Basare, Founder of Homebazaar.com

Cardano Price Forecast: Here's How High ADA and Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Could Reach by 2030

Lakshmi Puja 2025: City-wise shubh muhurat, puja vidhi other details

Gaza ceasefire: Second group of 13 hostages released, after 7 re-unite with families in Israel

Little Pepe Crypto Price Prediction: Why $1 Could Happen Sooner Than You Think

RR star Vaibhav Suryavanshi named Bihar Ranji Trophy vice-captain, tournament to start from...

Will Israel resume bombing Gaza Strip once all hostages return? Will Trump's peace plan fail ultimately?

Apple iPhone 17e vs iPhone 16e: Specifications, price, features, other details

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Exclusive | No Entry Mein Entry ain't shelved, Boney Kapoor BREAKS SILENCE on Diljit Dosanjh's exit, reveals if Varun Dhawan has left movie: 'Active discussions to..'

Exclusive | Boney Kapoor BREAKS SILENCE on No Entry Mein Entry being shelved

India’s Dharashakti big blow to Pakistan, China’s defence capabilities, can destroy..., it costs Rs...

India’s Dharashakti big blow to Pakistan, China’s defence capabilities, can dest

Evolving Dynamics of Indian Real Estate:- Expert View by Shrikant Basare, Founder of Homebazaar.com

Indian Real Estate Dynamics: An Expert View

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Exclusive | No Entry Mein Entry ain't shelved, Boney Kapoor BREAKS SILENCE on Diljit Dosanjh's exit, reveals if Varun Dhawan has left movie: 'Active discussions to..'

Boney Kapoor has finally revealed if No Entry Mein Entry is shelved, due to the exit of Diljit Dosanjh and Varun Dhawan

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Oct 13, 2025, 02:30 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Exclusive | No Entry Mein Entry ain't shelved, Boney Kapoor BREAKS SILENCE on Diljit Dosanjh's exit, reveals if Varun Dhawan has left movie: 'Active discussions to..'
Boney Kapoor, a fan-made poster of No Entry 2
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Producer Boney Kapoor has finally reacted to all the rumours related to his upcoming movie, the much-delayed, much-awaited No  No Entry Mein Entry. There are reports that the sequel to the 2005 blockbuster No Entry has been shelved after Diljit Dosanjh and Varun Dhawan took an exit. However, DNA India has exclusively learnt that the film is very much active, and it's not canned. Boney addressed the casting rumours and confirmed that Diljit is no longer a part of the film, but Varun Dhawan hasn't left the movie.

In an exclusive quote of Boney, the producer confirmed, "We are making No Entry Mein Entry, and Varun and Arjun are very much in the film. We are in active discussions to lock our other hero and the rest of the cast." Kapoor has made it clear that No Entry 2 is happening for sure, and now the makers will hunt for Diljit's replacement and finalise the heroines as well. The movie was originally announced with Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Dhawan, and Arjun Kapoor as the main leads. However, after the Sardaar Ji 3 controversy, it was reported that Diljit is stepping down from the movie due to scheduling conflicts. 

Boney Kapoor on No Entry 2 

In an earlier interview with DNA India, Boney revealed that No Entry 2 will have 10 heroines, and it will be produced on a huge scale. The film will take a new leaf from the franchise that was started by Anil Kapoor, Salman Khan, and Fardeen Khan. Just like No Entry, Part 2 will be directed by Anees Bazmee. 

No Entry 2 is the second instalment in the comedy, which was in the pipeline soon after the release of the original comedy blockbuster. However, the concept and cast finalisation caused a major delay. Over the years, Anees and Boney kept promising the fans that the film would happen, but it's taking time, as they don't want to ruin the franchise. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Urvashi Rautela’s Favourite Pahadi Dishes: She loves to eat Uttarakhand’s traditional cuisine from aloo ke gutke to mandua roti
Urvashi Rautela’s Favourite Pahadi Dishes: She loves to eat Uttarakhand’s tradit
Who is Sebastien Lecornu? France's PM reappointed by Emmanuel Macron four days after resignation
Who is Sebastien Lecornu? France's PM reappointed by Emmanuel Macron
Evolving Dynamics of Indian Real Estate:- Expert View by Shrikant Basare, Founder of Homebazaar.com
Indian Real Estate Dynamics: An Expert View
Donald Trump issues order to pay US troops despite government shutdown: 'If nothing is done...'
Trump issues order to pay US troops despite govt shutdown: 'If nothing...'
IND-W vs AUS-W: Smriti Mandhana scripts history, becomes first player to scale Everest-like milestone in women’s cricket
Smriti Mandhana scripts history, becomes first player to scale Everest-like mile
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE