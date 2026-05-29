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Exclusive: Neeraj Pathak on Inspector Avinash 2, what's stopping Randeep Hooda from becoming Bollywood superstar, why he chose Urvashi Rautela for deglam role

The director of Inspector Avinash, Neeraj Pathak, disucusses the reception from Season 2, why Randeep Hooda is underutlised, and what made him decide to cast Urvashi Rautela as the simple homemaker in his series.

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Simran Singh

Updated : May 29, 2026, 08:06 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Exclusive: Neeraj Pathak on Inspector Avinash 2, what's stopping Randeep Hooda from becoming Bollywood superstar, why he chose Urvashi Rautela for deglam role
Randeep Hooda with Neeraj Pathak, poster of Inspector Avinash (Image source: Twitter, Instagram)
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    Randeep Hooda-starrer Inspector Avinash Season 2 has been a success on OTT, and the director of the series, Neeraj Pathak, joins DNA India for an exclusive interaction. A follow-up of 2023's action thriller series Inspector Avinash, the second season continues the saga of the trigger-happy, charming star daroga Avinash, and the challenges he faces while hunting down society's big evils, including Devi (Abhimanyu Singh) and Shaikh (Amit Sial). 

    Inspector Avinash was also thought for cinemas 

    While speaking to DNA India, Neeraj expresses his gratitude to the viewers for giving such positive feedback to the second season. Sharing his thoughts on what freedom he enjoys while making a web show, he adds, "Generally in films, we have only 2-3 hours to tell a story. Here, we can extend our vision, our story to good 7-8 episodes. We can dig further into characters and give proper arcs to them. This is something that we miss while making a film." However, Neeraj does admit that Inspector Avinash was envisioned for a big-screen film. "When I met Avinash Mishraji and heard his story. I found him very interesting, he has a good sense of humour and a vibrant personality. So I thought that it deserves to be told on a big screen. Phela idea yehi tha. But at that time, COVID hit us, and the fate of cinema was uncertain. I didn't want to sit at home. I shot season one in the middle of the pandemic. And with the boom of OTT, we decided to go ahead as an OTT series," he says. 

    Also read: Opinion: Salman Khan's privacy invasion during hospital visit, having dinner raise burning concern, superstars are public figures, not public property

    What's stopping Randeep Hooda from becoming a superstar? 

    Ask him if he feels that Randeep Hooda is underutilised, Neeraj instantly adds, "You're correct. Many times, we don't recognise the true potential of a talent. He never performs substandardly. He inspires his co-stars to raise their bars. Mere hisaab se Hindustan ka one of the finest actor hai woh. His dedication, his preparation, and how deeply he goes into a character are commendable. I think now he's getting his due. He's now been recognised as a mass commercial star." Why couldn't Randeep become a superstar? Neeraj replies, "He never followed commercial cinemas' number game. He craved for good characters. If he can find the right balance in selecting mainstream movies, backed by interesting characters, in the next 2-3 years, he'll be at the forefront of the mainstream race." 

    Also read: Viral video: Varun Dhawan's wife acts 'too possessive', doesn't let him hold Pooja Hegde's hand? Netizens say 'don't take spouse to movie promotion'

    How Neeraj imagined Urvashi Rautela in a de-glam role 

    In both seasons, Urvashi plays the character of a devoted wife, Poonam Mishra. Contrary to her reel and real image, Urvashi springs a surprise, especially in the latest season. However, Neeraj was also confident that she could pull off a deglam role efficiently. Recalling his first meeting, he says, "I met Urvashi for the first time during Singh Saab The Great shoot. I noticed a simple, beautiful girl, and since then I knew that she would play the role easily." He further adds, "The best thing about Urvashi was that she used to surrender. Aap bataiye sir kaise karna. I will follow your lead, your instructions. When you have such artists, it's very easy to bring out the best in them."

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